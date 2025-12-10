Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kiara Advani Steps Out for a Chill ‘Mama’s Night Out’ After Welcoming Baby Girl

Mumbai — Kiara Advani is easing back into glam life, giving fans a peek at her low-key “mama’s night out” months after welcoming her first child.

The actress lit up Instagram on Wednesday with photos of herself rocking a stunning orange off-shoulder dress, subtle glam, and a sleek black necklace. Flashing a relaxed smile, Kiara looked every bit the new mom finding her groove again.

Kiara and husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby girl on July 15, sharing an emotional note at the time: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.” They also asked fans to respect their privacy during their early parenting days.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023 in Jaisalmer, has kept things mostly low-profile as they settle into parenthood. In September, Kiara even shared a clip of Rihanna calling motherhood “the hardest job ever,” hinting at her own journey.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the action thriller “War 2,” alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Alia Bhatt Stuns in Old-Hollywood Glam During Jeddah Film Fest Outing

Mumbai — Alia Bhatt turned heads in Jeddah as she stepped out for the Red Sea International Film Festival, serving pure vintage glam in a sleek black gown that fans couldn’t stop raving about.

Sharing a carousel of photos and videos on social media, Alia captioned the post, “A day in Jeddah, celebrating the magic of the movies @redseafilm.” The actress radiated timeless elegance, channeling old-Hollywood vibes in a flowy black gown with delicate lace detailing. She completed the look with black stilettos, loose waves, soft dewy makeup, and a sparkling diamond choker that elevated the entire ensemble.

One clip showed Alia greeting fans and soaking in the festival energy, while another candid shot captured her backstage, looking effortlessly chic behind the scenes.

Off the red carpet, Alia recently shared sweet personal moments with fans—from celebrating daughter Raha’s third birthday to moving into her new home with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple performed a Griha Pravesh Pooja and shared family moments with Neetu Kapoor, including Ranbir bowing before a photo of Rishi Kapoor.

“November 2025… You were a month & a half,” Alia wrote in a recent post, marking a milestone-filled month for the proud mom and superstar.

Akshay Kumar Throws His Support Behind ‘Dhurandhar’ as Controversy Heats Up

Mumbai — Akshay Kumar is stepping into the line of fire to back Aditya Dhar’s new film “Dhurandhar,” which has been stirring up headlines over claims of a distorted portrayal.

On Wednesday, Akshay took to X with high praise, calling the Ranveer Singh–starrer a “gripping tale.” He wrote, “#Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves.”

His endorsement arrives just as the film faces backlash from Noreen Aslam, widow of Pakistani police officer SP Chaudhary Aslam, who argues that her late husband’s on-screen depiction is inaccurate. Sanjay Dutt plays Aslam, a Karachi crime-buster known for taking on some of the region’s most dangerous syndicates.

Akshay isn’t the only one backing the project. Actress-politician Smriti Irani also defended the film, calling outrage unnecessary and praising Aditya Dhar’s storytelling and the cast’s intense performances. She highlighted standout moments from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, urging audiences to see the film for what it is.

“Dhurandhar,” set in Pakistan, follows an Indian spy who infiltrates the notorious Lyari gangs, with a star lineup including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan.

Hrithik Roshan Raves About ‘Project Hail Mary,’ Calls It the Best Sci-Fi He’s Ever Read

Mumbai — Hrithik Roshan is officially obsessed with his latest read. The Bollywood star took to Instagram to gush over Andy Weir’s 2021 sci-fi hit “Project Hail Mary,” sharing a photo of the book and a hilarious confession: “The best sci-fi book ever! (I’ve only read 2).”

Hrithik also admitted he’s eagerly waiting for the upcoming film adaptation, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with a screenplay by Drew Goddard. Praising the trailer for keeping things mysterious, he wrote, “Hope the movie lives up to this. The trailer was good in the sense that they didn’t really ‘show’ anything.”

He couldn’t help fangirling over Ryan Gosling either: “Ryan Gosling looks and acts unbelievably good as Mr. Grace. Don’t see this coming naturally to him (or me). Not so sure about his space friend though. Damn I hope they get him right.”

“Project Hail Mary” follows an astronaut who wakes up alone on a deep-space mission with no memory—only to discover he’s humanity’s last hope as the Sun begins to die. His journey leads to an unlikely but emotional alliance with an alien companion. The movie, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, hits theaters March 20, 2026.

Hrithik was last seen in “War 2,” which critics and fans widely panned, dealing a blow to the YRF spy universe.

Kajol Dazzles in Christmas-Tree Chic as She Soaks Up Festive Vibes

Mumbai — Kajol is fully in holiday mode, and she’s not hiding it. The Bollywood favorite lit up social media with a sparkling green look that she joked was straight out of Santa’s workshop. “Since ’tis the season… I decided to match a Christmas tree,” she quipped in her caption.

Dressed in a shimmering emerald outfit, Kajol leaned all the way into the festive theme, giving fans a fun, glittering reminder that Christmas is right around the corner.

The actress has been having quite a December. Her talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, co-hosted with longtime friend Twinkle Khanna, has been making waves. And just days ago, she joined Shah Rukh Khan at London’s Leicester Square to unveil a bronze statue of their iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge characters, Raj and Simran, on the film’s 30th anniversary.

Speaking about the honor, Kajol said they never expected DDLJ to become a worldwide cultural touchstone when they first made it. Now the film holds a Guinness World Record as the longest-running movie ever. She added that the new statue will likely become a nostalgic stop for Indians and South Asians visiting the U.K.

“It’s incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later,” she said. “Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history.”

Priyanka Chopra Stuns on Kapil Sharma’s Set as She Shoots for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S4

Mumbai — Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in Mumbai and already turning heads. The global superstar was spotted on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4, where she lit up the venue with her trademark glam.

Priyanka arrived in a chic floral one-piece topped with a stylish scarf, flawless makeup, and perfectly styled hair. She flashed her signature smile as the paparazzi snapped away, marking her return to Indian sets with effortless charm. Earlier in the day, she teased the appearance on social media, sharing that she was in town for a professional commitment with Kapil Sharma.

Season 4 of Kapil’s hit show is gearing up to be bigger and zanier than ever. Kapil said the new season pushed him to reinvent himself, promising a lineup of quirky new characters—Gen Z Baba, Tau Ji, Raja, Mantri Ji—plus the beloved roles fans already adore. “Aapke pyaar ne mujhe naye kirdar dikhaye,” he shared in a statement.

Netflix dropped the teaser on Wednesday, announcing the show’s return on December 20 at 8 p.m. The season will feature World Cup champs, global stars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri favorites, and a roster full of surprises.

Season 3 wrapped in September with Akshay Kumar as the finale guest—now season 4 kicks off with Priyanka’s sparkle leading the way. (Source: IANS)