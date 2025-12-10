23 pc women in India faced intimate partner violence in 2023: The Lancet

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — An estimated 23 per cent of women aged 15 and above in India experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) in 2023, according to a new global report published Wednesday in The Lancet. IPV includes physical and sexual violence perpetrated by current or former partners.

The report also found that more than 30 per cent of women and 13 per cent of men aged 15 and older in India are estimated to have experienced sexual violence during childhood. Globally, exposure to childhood sexual violence among females aged 15 and older has risen to more than one million, and an estimated 608 million women worldwide have faced IPV.

Researchers said these experiences are strongly linked to long-term health consequences, including depression, anxiety, chronic illness and an elevated risk of premature death. The report was authored by experts across several Indian institutions, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and Gorakhpur, PGIMER Chandigarh and the ICMR-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis in Chennai.

“These startling figures underscore an urgent need for preventive measures, including strengthening legal frameworks, promoting gender equality, and expanding support services for survivors to reduce the health toll caused by exposure to violence,” the researchers said.

They added that addressing violence against women and children “is not only a matter of human rights but also a crucial public health priority that can save millions of lives, improve mental health outcomes and build resilient communities.”

The study reported that the highest prevalence of IPV and sexual violence occurs in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where factors such as high HIV rates and chronic health conditions further worsen the impact of violence. Regions with weaker healthcare systems and limited legal protections face even greater challenges in responding to and preventing abuse.

While high-income countries record lower overall prevalence rates, IPV and sexual violence remain significant contributors to disease burden, especially among adults aged 15–49. The report said substance use disorders and noncommunicable diseases in wealthier nations amplify the long-term health consequences of violence. (Source: IANS)