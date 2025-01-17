Bollywood Roundup: Khushi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Did You know Khushi Kapoor trained in classical dancing for a song in ‘Loveyapa’?

Mumbai– Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to take over our screen with the forthcoming romantic entertainer, “Loveyapa”. However, did you know that Khushi Kapoor trained in classical dance for one of the songs in the film?

An independent industry source revealed, “Khushi Kapoor specially trained in classical dance for her theatrical debut film, Loveyapa. The actress will be seen performing a classical dance in a song in the film.” It has still not been revealed which song will feature Khushi Kapoor performing a classical dance.

Until now, the makers have unveiled two tracks from the drama, “Loveyapa Ho Gaya”, and “Rehna Kol” and both have been very well received by the audience. Aamir Khan even made a special appearance in the latter. Going by the sources, Farah Khan got Mr Perfectionist to feature in “Rehna Kol”. The source was quoted saying, “Farah Khan, who is choreographing the next song from Loveyapa, Rehna Kol, has brought Aamir Khan featured in the song. The superstar’s glimpse will be seen towards the end of the song.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, “Loveyapa” has been produced by Phantom Studios in association with AGS Entertainment. Talking about the cast, along with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the movie also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma in prominent roles.

“Loveyapa” journals the life of a young couple whose relationship is put to a test after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some harsh truths about one another.

For the unaware, the movie is a remake of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster “Love Today” starring Pradeep Ranganathan, and Ivana.

“Loveyapa” marks Junaid Khan’s first theatrical release. His debut project “Maharaj” premiered only on Netflix. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor made her B-town debut with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”.

“Loveyapa” is slated for a theatrical release on 7th February, 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna asks, ‘What’s your favourite fragrance?’

Mumbai– Rashmika Mandanna has been making quite a wave both in Bollywood and the South. Aside from this, the ‘Animal’ actress also loves to stay connected with her InstaFam. Recently, the diva took to her social media and dropped an exciting video asking about everyone’s favorite smell.

In the clip shared on her Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen enjoying a chit-chat session with her makeup team while getting ready.

She can be heard saying, “I just love good smell. I think I am a very fruity, floral, amber, musky sort of a girl. And the first rain, Oh my God! I think that’s a universal favorite. The smell of books. That’s why I love reading books in a book form, not in a Kindle. Do you really actually know why two people are attracted to each other? Apparently, it’s because of their smell.” Rashmika Mandanna’s latest IG post included the caption, “What’s your favourite fragrance?”

Recently, the stunner suffered a leg injury during a workout session. However, it looks like the ‘Pushpa’ actress has decided to join the workforce again.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in the much-awaited drama “Chhaava”. Recently, the makers announced that the trailer of the film will unveiled on 22nd January 2025. The announcement poster shows Vicky Kaushal in a regal look

“Chhaava” is touted to be a “stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign.” Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the movie has been directed by Laxman Utekar.

Rashmika Mandanna also has AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer “Sikandar” opposite Salman Khan in her kitty. The much-anticipated flick will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in crucial roles, along with others. Financed by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” will be reaching the cinema halls on 30th March this year during Eid.

In addition to this, Rashmika Mandanna also has Sekhar Kammula’s “Kubera”, and Aditya Sarpotdar’s “Thama” lined up for release.

Rakul Preet Singh to kickstart the next schedule of ‘De De Pyar De 2!’

Mumbai– Rakul Preet Singh will be returning to the big screen with the much-awaited sequel, “De De Pyaar De 2”. If the reports are to be believed, the diva will begin shooting for the film on 18th January.

A source close to the project revealed, “Rakul Preet Singh is scheduled to begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 from January 18. The shoot is expected to continue until the start of the February month. Fans are thrilled to see her back on screen in this long-awaited sequel.”

Rakul Preet Singh will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana, while Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra once again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father in the sequel.

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, “De De Pyaar De 2” will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in pivotal roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

The film will have music scored by Ariyan Mehedi, whereas Sudhir K. Chaudhary has looked after the camera work.

“De De Pyaar De 2” is slated to release on 14th November 2025,

Furthermore, Rakul Preet Singh also will play the lead in Mudassar Aziz’s “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”. She will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, along with Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal playing secondary roles.

In addition to this, Rakul Preet Singh will also work alongside acclaimed actress Neena Gupta in “Ameeri”. The drama will be directed by Ashish R Shukla.

Just a couple of days back, the ‘Runway 34’ actress took to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped an insight into her first day back on the set in 2025. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from her vanity van, she wrote, “Kickstarting work in 2025. Let’s gooooooo.”

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Actor likely to be discharged by Jan 21?

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai, is likely to be discharged on January 21 as per a document related to the hospital billing.

An insurance claim, which has been leaked online, furnishes the details of Saif’s discharge on January 21. It also shows an initial requested amount of Rs 35, 98, 700 against an approved amount of Rs 250, 00, 000.

However, it should be noted that the document has not been verified by the hospital authorities, and has been doing rounds on social media.

Saif was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

The actor is said to be out of danger, and has been recovering well after he was transferred from the ICU to a suite room.

Shilpa Shetty dazzles in 4 unique avatars for spicy ZOFF Campaign

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty is bringing the right spice to your screens, in her latest collaboration with ZOFF Foods for their quirky new ad campaign, “Khade Masale Matlab ZOFF”.

Known for her magnetic presence in Bollywood and her powerful impact on health and fitness, Shilpa is the perfect match for ZOFF’s journey.

“I love elaichi (cardamom) as a condiment and as a spice. It’s great for tea and when you’re making dessert. I also love black pepper as a spice, as it adds a little bit of a kick. Cumin is my all-time favourite, and it really works for acidity, and flatulence. Turmeric, I think is the ramban (ultimate medicine) for all issues — its anti-inflammatory, antibiotic. The properties of turmeric and cumin are prescribed by doctors all over the world, and these are things that I use in my cooking,” said Shetty.

“I always look for brands that align with my values of health, quality, innovation, and authenticity. What truly drew me to ZOFF Foods was their cutting-edge grinding technology, which preserves the true flavour of the whole spices and keeps them fresh for longer durations and packaged in a modern, convenient Ziploc pouch. I am excited about this partnership and look forward to seeing ZOFF Foods’ products in every Indian household,” added the actress.

The new ad fuses Bollywood glamour with the richness of traditional Indian spices, serving up a campaign that’s as entertaining as it is flavourful — guaranteed to captivate every viewer.

With her iconic roles in films and a fitness regimen followed by millions, Shetty is the ultimate star to take whole spices into every household.

“Shilpa’s versatility as an actress and wellness advocate aligns perfectly with ZOFF Foods. Her multifaceted persona brings a unique charm and energy to this campaign. With her at the forefront, we believe the way we’ve created this advertisement in four distinct variations — each showcasing her in different avatars — is exactly what any brand would love,” Akash Agrawal, Co-Founder of ZOFF Foods.

“We are confident that Shilpa’s presence will inspire millions to elevate their cooking experience, infusing every meal with the freshest, most flavorful whole spices, while embracing a healthier way of life,” he added.

Founded in 2018 by visionary “Spice Brothers,” Akash Agrawal and Ashish Agrawal, ZOFF Foods has swiftly established itself as one of India’s leading companies specialising in premium-quality spices.

Headquartered in Raipur, ZOFF Foods boasts a diverse product portfolio that includes masalas, dry fruits, seasonings, whole foods, and immunity boosters.

It’s an honour, says Pooja Hegde on being loved, accepted across film industries

Chennai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who is considered a top actress in different film industries, says that the fact that she has been loved, accepted and appreciated in all the industries that she has worked in is a privilege and an honour.

Pooja, who is now gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated Hindi film ‘Deva’, recently participated in the trailer launch event of the film.

When asked what she thought about being called the ‘Queen of Crossovers’, Pooja said, “I just felt that I was at that point in my career where the roles I do now will define me who I am as an actor. I just want to take versatile roles. There is this other film of mine in which I play a very different character as compared to this.”

The actress further added, “I am working in many languages. I’ve always believed in going wherever the content is good. I’ve gone by my gut feeling. My journey has always been like… It’s not just been that one pan Indian film. I have worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and I have been loved, appreciated, and accepted, which is a privilege I feel. It’s an honour. It’s truly humbling and it makes me work harder. I am a Mumbai girl who started my career in Tamil Nadu, got love and appreciation in Telugu but I’m from Karnataka originally, so maybe that helps too!”

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady in ‘Deva’, will be seen essaying the role of a journalist. Alongside Shahid Kapoor, the actress gears up to amplify the film’s appeal with her magnetic on-screen presence and leave the netizens captivated with her dynamic role.

The recently released trailer as well as the film’s first track have grabbed significant attention from the masses, setting the stage for the film’s big release on January 31.

Pooja will also be seen starring opposite Suriya in director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-awaited Tamil film ‘Retro’, which has now been scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year. (IANS)