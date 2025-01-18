Saheli Co-Founder, Emeritus Associate Professor and Volunteer Gouri Banerjee to Receive 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala on March 8

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—She is a visionary, an emeritus associate professor, a brave change marker and an advocate of social change. Most importantly, Gouri Banerjee is the co-founder of Saheli Boston, which today serves over 300 women and children of South Asian and Arab descent in New England every year.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Banerjee will be honored with the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards gala at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The event will be attended by over 400 community leaders, social activists, entrepreneurs, academicians, and philanthropists.

“A co-founder of Saheli, a stalwart who led Saheli from its early beginnings of 4-5 volunteers to a thriving social service organization today which has a staff and serves over 300 women and children every year,” said Saheli Co-Founder Usha Vakil who has worked with Ms. Banerjee for over a quarter of a century. “For over 25 years, nothing deterred Gouri from nurturing her dream to support multi-layered experiences of survivors that involved economic issues, housing, employment, empowerment, mental health as well as histories of trauma. Her vast network of working with state agencies, immigration lawyers, and health care providers strengthened Saheli and enabled Saheli expertise, statewide recognition, and funding.

Ms. Banerjee came to the United States in 1971 to do her Masters and Ph. D degree in the College of Liberal Arts of Boston University In 2005, Ms. Banerjee was bestowed the prestigious Woman of the Year Award.

Today, Ms. Banerjee serves on the Saheli’s Board of Advisors, volunteers for Empower Success Corps Consultant, and is Emeritus Associate Professor at Emmanuel College in Boston. She spent more than 20 years in academia at Boston University, Salem State University and Emmanuel College in Boston and is now retired

“The Lifetime Achievement Award from India New England News is a great honor for me, thank you so much,” said Ms. Banerjee. “I have had the wonderful good fortune to pursue volunteerism to reduce the deep inequalities in our world. As the co-founder of Saheli I was able to accomplish more than I thought was possible for abused South Asian women. My volunteer work continues to touch the lives of South Asian seniors and teachers in Massachusetts and includes consulting with many socially conscious organizations. Thank you for this great and unexpected gift.”

In the initial years of Saheli, Ms. Banerjee was the non-profit organization’s grant writer which enabled Saheli to hire staff and finally an office space.

“Her vision was the lens of strategic plans every three years. Her journey with Saheli included domestic violence prevention advocate, an executive director, the president, board member and now a member of Advisory Committee,” said Ms. Vakil. “We thank Gouri for her over 25 years of dedicated service, and we also thank her husband Gora and her daughter Joya and her son Rajat for their support and encouragement and for being a part of Saheli.”

Ms. Vakil noted that Ms. Banerjee’s volunteer journey continues, and her footprints are in several diverse volunteer endeavors. She is an inspiration to many.

“Despite the South Asian community in the United States being among the most educated and economically successful, domestic abuse remains a pressing issue that is too often hidden due to the attached cultural stigma,” said philanthropist Prashant Palakurthi. “Gouri’s establishment of Saheli brought this crime to light, demonstrating that it transcends socioeconomic boundaries. Her dedication is rightly being recognized by India New England. Like her, many of us hope for a future in which Saheli’s services are no longer needed.”

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, director of the Woman of the Year Awards Gala and host of the celebrity interview series Chai with Manju, said that Ms. Banerjee will always be

remembered for putting a spotlight on domestic violence in the South Asian community.

“It is an incredible privilege for us to honor Gouri Banerjee for her decades of service to the community,” said Dr. Sheth, who initiated the Lifetime Achievement Award. “She is a wonderful role model for women in our community and beyond.”

Rita Shah, who worked for Saheli in various capacities with Ms. Banerjee since the 1990s, said that Ms. Banerjee is an amazing person.

“Gouri is an amazing human being, who has been consistently contributing her time, energy and money for Massachusetts Indian community,” Ms. Shah said. She is a leader who has guided Saheli over the last 28 years on the challenges and struggles of helping survivors. She has been a great mentor and guided me in the work of non-profit at Saheli as well as at Friends of Indian Senior Citizen organization. Well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award. We are proud of all her contributions as educator and as a co-founder of Saheli.”

Kaplesh Kumar, former president of India Association of Greater Boston where Saheli initially started during his term, said that Saheli co-founders Ms. Banerjee Ms. Vakil formed a dynamic duo in which each served as the other’s alter ego in leading Saheli, while also actively alleviating hardships of local domestically abused South Asian women.

“Despite her faculty responsibilities at a local college, Gauri helped write proposals and secure grants from state agencies which funded Saheli’s growth,” said Mr. Kumar. “Their hard work and refusing to give up in difficult times have paid huge dividends. The community owes Gauri much gratitude for her selfless services through a whole generation of growth. Her recognition for a lifetime of unmatched exemplary community service has been long overdue.”

Saheli President Neelam Wali said that the seed that Ms. Banerjee planted 28 years ago, is now grown and yielding fruits.

“Gouri, I want everyone to remember, starting a crusade is as important as looking at it from afar to see the seeds you planted

28 years back have grown and are ready with beautiful branches to hold our survivors close and can carry the weight of future crusaders to carry our mission/vision forward,” said Ms. Wali. “What I have always liked about you Gouri, you are a straight talker, behind every passionate woman is another passionate woman who believes in your mission, thanks for believing in me to carry your message forward.”

Upendra Mishra, publisher of the INDIA New England News and its sister publications the Boston Real Estate Times and the Life Sciences Times and the producer of the Woman of the Year gala, congratulated Ms. Banerjee for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is

bestowed upon someone who has served the Indian American and South Asian community for over 20 years.

“Gouri Banerjee’s contribution in curbing domestic violence and uplifting lives of women and children in New England is enormous,” said Mr. Mishra. “We look forward to honoring her on behalf of our readers and the Indian American community.”