Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Huma Qureshi, Salman Khan, and more…

Kareena Kapoor Khan flags off espionage soap with romantic twist

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned into a narrator for the promo of upcoming fictional show “Spy Bahu”. She is seen introducing the cast of the daily soap including Sejal (played by Sana Sayyad) and Yohan (played by Sehban Azim).

“Spy Bahu” is a love story between a young spy named Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan.

Sharing her thoughts on the show, Kareena said: “I am a big admirer of love stories, who isn’t? Some are delightful and heartwarming while some are edgy and mysterious.

“‘Spy Bahu’ is one such fascinating love story of a spy, Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan that has left me captivated. The audience is going to love their chemistry and enjoy this power-packed show.”

“Spy Bahu” will be coming soon on Colors.

I do not want to repeat myself as an actor: Huma Qureshi

Mumbai– Huma Qureshi, who has some versatile roles lined up in her upcoming projects, including the just-released web series ‘Mithya’, says she has a strategy of not repeating herself or playing the same kind of character in the projects she signs.

Whether playing an accidental politician Rani Bharti in the web series ‘Maharani’, a pivotal part in the Hollywood flick ‘Army of the Dead’, Shalini in Deepa Mehta’s web series ‘Leila’, a Hindi teacher in ‘Mithya’, making a special appearance in the Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, or landing a role in south superstar Ajith’s upcoming film ‘Valimai’ — Huma is consistently choosing different kind of characters for each of her projects.

In a conversation with IANS, Huma said, “That is the whole idea, I do not want to repeat myself as an actor. When I interact with the media or my fans, they get to see how I am in real life. When they see me on-screen, every time I want them to say, ‘Hey but this is not Huma!’ Because I want to put myself out of my comfort zone and find challenge in every character I play.”

She went on to add, “I have no other drive but to prove myself in every film and series that I do, because I am living my dream. I am still that girl from Delhi with the dream of pretending to be someone else, wearing different clothes, posing in front of the mirror, using her mother’s dupatta and lipstick!

“I used to do that as a child, and I am still doing the same. To become someone else was the most fascinating part for me, and that’s why I wanted to be an actor. The child inside me is just as alive as she was.”

The actress is also working on the new season of the web series ‘Maharani’, Netflix series ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and the film ‘Double XL’.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif resume shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in Delhi

Mumbai– Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have started shooting for a new schedule for the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise in the national capital.

The actors have been pictured during their shoot.

Their images have taken social media and fan clubs across platforms have been sharing pictures of the superstar.

A fan named @katter_salmania shared a picture where the ‘Dabangg’ star and Katrina are seen taking a shot for the film. The two are fully dressed in their spy costumes. It seems they were shooting for an action sequence in the capital.

The third instalment in the ‘Tiger’ franchise, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

The first instalment ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Krystle D’souza on sharing screen space with Big B, Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai– Krystle D’souza got an opportunity to star alongside Bollywood personalities Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the film ‘Chehre’, which is all set to have a television premiere. The actress says she would have never thought that she would do her debut film with the cine icon.

Directed by Rumi Jafry, ‘Chehre’ is a suspense thriller. It narrates the story of a young man who meets his fate in a series of butterfly effects. The courtroom drama also stars Annu Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Speaking about her experience of working with Big B and Emraan Hashmi, Krystle said: “I would have never thought that I would do my debut film with the legend Amitabh Bachchan himself. It was an absolute dream come true for me as there is so much to learn from him. He had a very warm and welcoming demeanour and even introduced himself to me on our first shoot day.

The actress revealed that she “still gets goosebumps thinking of that day”.

“Working with Emraan Hashmi was like a breath of fresh air. In an industry filled with people only talking page 3 and parties, he is just the opposite. He possesses so much knowledge about everything and is an amazing and very helpful co-star to have. There’s a lot to take away from Chehre, but the meaning of ‘justice’ is one thing that stands out and that’s something the audience should look forward to seeing in the film,” she added.

World Television Premiere of ‘Chehre’ will be on February 19 on Sony Max.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on ‘living a suitcase life’

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been juggling between the sets of her upcoming projects and has a tight-packed schedule. She says she literally has been living a suitcase life since the past few months.

Her upcoming projects include ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Hurdang’ and 2 unnannonuced projects. The actress even took to her social media recently to share a behind-the-scene picture and video from her song shoot.

Speaking about her packed schedule, Nushrratt says, “I’ve literally been living a suitcase life since the past few months. I recently had finished dubbing for ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ in Mumbai, after which I went to Hyderabad, for shooting for a song sequence, following a brief shoot schedule for ‘Ram Setu’. Post that I’m back to another set, of an unannounced project.”

The actress calls it the most exciting phase of her life.

She added: “From catching multiple flights in one day to moving in and out of characters.. this seems to be the most exciting phase in my life.” (IANS)