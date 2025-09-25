Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Aryan Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kareena’s Dream Moment: Bebo Meets Gulzar, Calls It “One for the Books”

Mumbai — Kareena Kapoor Khan just had the fan-girl moment of a lifetime. The Bollywood queen lit up social media after meeting legendary lyricist Gulzar, sharing photos and gushing, “One for the books… meeting Gulzar saab, chalo for me sab kuch ho gaya.”

The priceless encounter happened on the sets of her new film “Daayra,” directed by Gulzar’s daughter Meghna Gulzar. Kareena, celebrating 25 years in cinema, recently kicked off her 68th film alongside South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. She’s been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes clips and script-reading sessions, calling the project a “dream come true.”

“Daayra” promises to be a hard-hitting crime thriller tackling big questions of crime, punishment, and justice. Kareena says working with Meghna and Prithviraj is “a highlight” of her career.

For now, though, it’s her snapshot with Gulzar saab that has fans swooning. After all, when Bollywood royalty meets a living legend, it’s more than just a picture—it’s history.

Aamir Khan Breaks Silence on Zubeen Garg’s Shocking Death

Mumbai — Bollywood is in mourning after the sudden death of beloved singer-composer Zubeen Garg, and now superstar Aamir Khan has paid an emotional tribute.

Through his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, the actor called Garg “a true legend” whose “voice touched millions” and whose “music shaped generations.” The note added: “His contribution to art and culture will forever remain unmatched. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Garg, 52, tragically lost his life on September 19 in a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The news devastated his home state of Assam, where he was adored like a cultural icon.

Tributes have poured in from across the music industry. Singer Kunal Ganjawala remembered Garg with a heartfelt post, writing, “Yaadein… they live forever in our hearts & souls. Peace be upon you, dear Zubeen.” Singer Shaan, visibly shaken, shared a throwback photo, calling him “a king” who “lived on his own terms” and admitting regret for not staying in touch.

Zubeen had traveled to Singapore for the Northeast India Festival and even posted an invitation video just a day before the tragedy. He is survived by his wife, fashion designer Garrima Saika Garg.

The loss has left Bollywood, and especially Assam, in disbelief. For fans, Zubeen’s music will remain the soundtrack of their lives—forever.

Aryan Khan Back in Hot Water as Sameer Wankhede Sues Over Netflix Series

Mumbai — Trouble is knocking on Aryan Khan’s door yet again. The son of Shah Rukh Khan is facing fresh legal drama after former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, and others.

At the heart of the fight is Aryan’s OTT series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which Wankhede claims portrays him in a defamatory light. The show includes a raid scene that mirrors the infamous 2021 cruise ship bust, where Wankhede’s team detained Aryan over alleged drug possession.

Wankhede alleges the series uses “false, malicious, and defamatory content” that damages his reputation and mocks law enforcement agencies. He’s particularly outraged by a sequence where a character resembling him says “Satyamev Jayate” before making an obscene gesture — something he calls an insult to the national emblem.

The officer is demanding Rs 2 crore in damages, pledging to donate the amount to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. He also argues the show violates provisions of the IT Act and Indian Penal Code by hurting national sentiments.

Aryan, who was arrested in 2021 but later cleared after investigators admitted there was no evidence against him, is once again under the spotlight — this time not for drugs, but for drama. And with Netflix caught in the crossfire, this legal showdown promises to be one of Bollywood’s messiest battles yet.

Salman Khan Says He’s Ready for Kids — and Already Has a “Village” to Raise Them

Mumbai — Bollywood’s eternal bachelor Salman Khan is finally talking kids! The superstar, who has long dodged questions about marriage and fatherhood, opened up on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s new chat show Two Much and revealed he does want to be a parent someday.

“Children, I will have one day soon,” Salman declared. But he’s not worried about sleepless nights or diapers — because, according to him, he already has a full squad lined up. “There’s a whole village, a district, my family. The women in my family are there to take care of the children. By the time I have kids, my niece Aayat will be able to take care of them,” he laughed.

Salman, who admitted he once considered adoption but dropped the idea, insisted his sprawling Khan-Agnihotri clan will be hands-on when the time comes.

The actor also got candid about love and heartbreak, saying relationships crumble when one partner outgrows the other: “They both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs.”

And in a rare moment of vulnerability, Salman revealed his years-long battle with trigeminal neuralgia, a brutal nerve disorder that caused him unbearable facial pain. “I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” he said, though he added his condition has now improved.

For fans, it’s the ultimate Salman combo — tough guy on screen, soft-hearted family man off it, and maybe soon, a doting dad.

Janhvi Kapoor Rings In Navratri With Varun Dhawan & Team — All Sanskaar, All Style

Mumbai — Janhvi Kapoor kicked off Navratri in full desi mode, and she wasn’t alone. The actress celebrated the festival with her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul — giving fans a perfect mix of glam and tradition.

Sharing festive snaps on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Happy Navratri Sanskari style.” Dressed in vibrant ethnic wear, the stars posed together for group shots, while Janhvi also treated fans to solo clicks, including one where she’s caught smiling at Varun.

The celebrations come just as the film’s first romantic track, Tu Hai Meri, dropped online. Sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara with lyrics by Kausar Munir, the song has already been touted as a love anthem in the making. “It lingers in your heart,” Janhvi gushed, while Varun admitted it gave him “the butterflies of falling in love.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari promises a colorful dose of love and drama, with its star-studded cast set to light up theaters this Dussehra, October 2, 2025.

For now, Janhvi and her crew are making sure Navratri looks every bit as stylish as it is sanskari. (Source: IANS)