An Interview on “Samarpan” at Sai Temple: A Soulful Evening of Devotional Music by Juju Productions

BOSTON–Samarpan: An Evening of Devotional Songs is a heartfelt celebration of India’s spiritual and musical heritage, presented by Juju Productions at the serene Sai Temple in Groton, MA.

This immersive event brings together the power of bhakti (devotion) and classical music, offering audiences a rare chance to experience timeless Indian spiritual compositions performed live by some of the most acclaimed artists in the genre.

The evening, on Oct. 9, 2025, features vocalist Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, known for her deep connection to devotional and classical music, alongside Mithilesh Patankar, a highly respected musician. They will be accompanied by an elite ensemble of instrumentalists under the expert direction of Kamlesh Bhadkamkar, a legendary music arranger arriving from Mumbai exclusively for this event.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Sai Temple officials and Palakurthi talk about the program and the logistics.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

True to its name—Samarpan, meaning complete surrender or devotion—the concert will span genres and generations, weaving together Indian classical ragas, traditional bhajans, and beloved devotional songs from Indian cinema. Set in the spiritual ambiance of the Sai Temple, the program aims to elevate the soul and foster a deeper connection with divinity through music.

Admission is free, and attendees are welcome to support the Sai Temple’s cultural and spiritual initiatives through suggested sponsorship donations. Contributions range from $51 to $10,001, all benefiting ongoing temple programs.

Juju Productions, the Boston-based music and media company founded by Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju, is known for its cross-cultural productions that honor Indian traditions while engaging global audiences. This event continues that mission, inviting listeners of all backgrounds to experience the emotional resonance of devotional music in a sacred space.