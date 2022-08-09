Bollywood Roundup: Kanika Mann, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kanika Mann says Arjun Bijlani helped conquer her fear

Mumbai– ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ fame Kanika Mann has shared how her co-actor Arjun Bijlani has helped her overcome hydrophobia while shooting in a pool.

Kanika, who plays the role of Prisha in the web series ‘Roohaniyat 2’, says: “I’m afraid of any water body, be it a pool or the ocean. And for this one scene in ‘Roohaniyat’, I had to be in the pool with Saveer (Arjun Bijlani), but I just couldn’t do the scene properly.”

“I tried to get over the fear but kept getting distracted by it, eventually they had to bring a body double to do the scene.”

She adds: “I was standing close to the pool when Arjun just pushed me into the water. He thought it’ll help me conquer my fear. To be honest, it did to some extent, but I’m still afraid of water.”

‘Roohaniyat Chapter 2’ is streaming on MX Player.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s favourite pastime is scouting for music

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana is a music aficionado. The actor says he is always trying to scout for songs and is constantly on the look-out for new music.

Ayushmann said: “I have enjoyed music since I was a child and it is almost like a language for me. I think it comes from my grandmom (dadi). She was like an encyclopedia on films and enjoyed all kinds of music. Similarly, I have the perfect song for every occasion in my head and I thoroughly enjoy discovering more songs.”

He further adds “I am constantly looking for new music across genres. I also enjoy music of different languages.”

Ayushmann has crooned several numbers such as ‘Pani da rang’, ‘O heeriye’, ‘Mitti di khushboo’ and ‘Mere liye tum kaafi ho’, among many others.

On the acting front, Ayushmann will be seen in ‘An Action Hero’ and ‘Doctor G’.

Tamannaah to judge Bollywood dance competition at IFFM

Chennai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, a classically trained dancer whose dancing skills are well known, will be one of the judges at the Bollywood dance competition that is to take place as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Dancers from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand among others will be taking part in this competition, which the IFFM has been organising over the years. The idea of it was born after seeing the fondness for Bollywood dance across the globe. The organisers have been getting registrations from across the globe for this competition.

The actor will be joined by the present Miss Australia, Miss Kristen Wright, in co-judging the competition. “I have been a dancer all my life. Bollywood dance is something that I grew up with and our movie industry shows such a versatile culture it is even reflected in our dance choreographies. We all know Bollywood has a fan following beyond India. And what makes this competition so special is people from across the globe are coming to take part in this competition,” says Tamannaah. She also adds, “I am really thankful to IFFM for giving me this opportunity to be part of this competition.

“The 13th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022 programme was officially launched by festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange at the Indian Consulate of Melbourne. Mitu says, “Indian movies have always had a huge fan following in Australia. The country is a powerhouse of talent and has given some of the most extremely talented artists in the world. Bollywood music and dance is an independent genre in itself and people are just waiting for a platform to express their talent and are providing that platform. And this time, we have got Tamannaah to judge the competition and she is a part of Bollywood and Southern India film industries. She has a huge following. It will be a treat for her fans to see her in person.”

IFFM will be taking place, physically and virtually, from August 12-20, 2022. After the pandemic, this is the first time it has come with its physical event, since 2020 and 2021 was done virtually. It is one of the biggest Indian film festivals that takes place outside of India and is also the only Indian film festival backed by the Australian government. The film festival will showcase more than 100 critically acclaimed movies. Some of the movies that are lined up for this year’s festival are the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

Kangana continues to work despite being diagnosed with dengue

Mumbai– Even though she is unwell and has been diagnosed with dengue, actress Kangana Ranaut did not stop working on her upcoming film ‘Emergency’. Even though she is unwell and has been diagnosed with dengue, actress Kangana Ranaut did not stop working on her upcoming film ‘Emergency’. Kangana Ranaut’s production team hails the actress for working in spite of dengue. The team of Manikarnika films mentioned on their story with a picture of Kangana: “When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it’s not passion it’s madness…our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration Kanagana replied: Thank you team @manikarnikafilms body gets ill not the spirit..thanks for the kind words. ‘Emergency’, as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election. Previously, Kangana has played the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalitha in ‘Thalaivi’ and Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi in ‘Manikarnika’. The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as ‘Kahaani’, ‘Pink’, ‘Raid’ and ‘Airlift’. Aamir Khan: I don’t believe in perfection Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known as ‘Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood’, recently left his fans and followers surprised when he said that he doesn’t believe in perfection. Instead, he prefers magic over perfection. Aamir, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, believes in quality over quantity. This phenomenon has earned him the title of ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ but the actor broke the myth behind this tag. Gracing a special episode of ‘Best Interview Ever’ – web show, the actor said in the video, “I don’t believe in perfection because I find that beauty lies in imperfection. I don’t think I’m a perfectionist. I think this tag was given to me by the media because I had a very long period in which I didn’t have a film that didn’t work.” Revealing what he considers worth chasing, he said, “What I really love is magic and a magical moment is much more attractive to me than something that is just perfect.” In addition, he also spoke about his career highlights and reunited with some of the most iconic props from his films, including the winning bat from ‘Lagaan’ and Crime Master Gogo’s black cape from ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Sharing anecdotes on the design of his ‘Lagaan’ bat, the actor said, “This is the design of the bats the Lagaan team used, and Nitin Desai had made these bats and they are actually one piece. It’s a single piece, so there’s no absorption of shock.” Talking about the physical impact of the bat, Aamir further said, “When you hit the ball, you get a bit of a zing in your elbows. And since it’s a single-piece thing, it’s quite heavy. It’s much heavier than a normal bat and difficult to wield. So, it was tough for us.” ‘Best Interview Ever’, an intellectual property of IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube and IMDb’s native video player as well. (IANS)