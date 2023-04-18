Bollywood Roundup: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ileana D’Cruz, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kangana says Aamir Khan was her ‘best friend’ before ‘legal battle’ with Hrithik

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared that Bollywood star Aamir Khan used to be her best friend before her much-talked about legal battle started with actor Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her having a conversation with Aamir on the sets of the TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’. She also talked about how the ‘Dangal’ star used to guide and mentor her with the choices.

In the clip, Kangana could be seen talking about how she has consciously said no to dance numbers in Bollywood after she witnessed a young girl dancing to an item number.

She added captions: ” “Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend… jaane kahan gaye woh din.”

“One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry.”

Kangana and Hrithik were engaged in a public tiff, after she talked about her “silly ex” in an interview. This led to mud-slinging, leaked e-mails, pictures and chats.

Karan Johar sets the record straight by denying making ‘Dhadak 2’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar has denied a report that his production banner is making the sequel of ‘Dhadak’, which was rumoured to have actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri.

Karan’s clarification comes after a media report surfaced stating that Siddhant and Tripti will be seen starring as lead in ‘Dhadak 2’.

The filmmaker took to Instagram Stories and denied the news related to ‘Dhadak 2’.

He wrote, “To put this on the record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles…”

Released in 2018, ‘Dhadak’ marked the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor. It also stars Ishaan Khatter. It is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat by Nagraj Manjule.

Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first baby

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz has announced on social media that she is expecting her first child.

However, Ileana did not share the identity of her baby’s father. The actress took to Instagram to post a photo of a black and white onesie.

“And so the Adventure Begins” was written on the onesie.

In another post, Ileana showed a close-up of a pendant with the word “mama” written on it.

Ileana was formerly in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. Even though it was unclear whether the two were married or not, the actress referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever” in an Instagram post. However, it was reported in 2019 that the pair had already parted up.

According to speculation, Ileana has found love again in Sebastian Laurent Michel, a model living in London and Katrina Kaif’s brother.

Raghav Juyal: When Salman Khan praises someone it’s not scripted

Mumbai– Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal will soon be seen on the big screen with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in action film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’. He is over the moon to receive a word of praise from the Bollywood superstar.

In a recent press conference, Salman mentioned that the first time he noticed Raghav was at a stage show. Impressed by Raghav’s performance, Salman made up his mind that he was going to work with him. For Raghav, the compliment was humbling and emotional.

Raghav says, “It was kind of him to say those words just for the fact that he didn’t have to be this nice to me. I know when Salman bhai praises someone it’s not scripted or anything that comes straight from his heart and he means it.”

“When I used to perform on stage, I met many celebrities who gave compliments on my style, but bhai is one of the few who remembered me. He is a very giving person and people who work with him or live with him can vouch for it.”

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’, is scheduled for release on April 21. The movie also stars Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla to name a few. Raghav plays the role of one of the brothers of Salman’s character in the movie.

Radhika Madan: I crave for uncertainty, which drives me to challenge myself at every step

Mumbai– Actors may struggle to embody their characters and detach from them, especially when the role is similar or dissimilar to their personality. Actress Radhika Madan shares her experience of playing Shanta in show ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ and how the character was different, yet similar to her in real life.

Talking about this, she added, “My character Shanta and I are poles apart in our approach, but I think the only similarity we have is we are both passionate and eager, however, apart from that, we are really very different. Shanta is much more calm, composed, self-assured, confident and calculative when it comes to her words, and being an actor, I do crave for the uncertainty, which drives me to challenge myself at every step and explore the uncharted territories, pushing the envelope further and further.

“I am a learner, excited to see things from the different perspectives of my characters and take back new lessons from each role and their journeys. So, I guess I lack the clarity like Shanta because as an actor we need to have more uncertainty to explore new avenues and I am more energetic and expressive than her, but I had a great time playing Shanta and now when I think of it, I do miss her.”

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by the uber-talented Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with a talented cast, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others.

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)