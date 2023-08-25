Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari, and more…

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about dating and relationships. She shared that as a Gen Z woman, she has learnt that having high standards is not being picky but valuing yourself enough to know what you deserve.

Popular social media content creator and actor, Kusha Kapila, takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder users to meet their dates. In a new episode for Swipe Ride, they talk about transparency and authenticity in dating, being confident in your own skin and not negotiating on your expectations.

Janhvi on Tinder’s latest episode of Swipe Ride said: “Self-love is all about knowing you’re worth more and not settling for anyone that doesn’t see that. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and happiness starts with loving every bit of yourself. As a Gen Z woman I’ve learnt that having high standards isn’t being picky; it’s valuing yourself enough to know what you deserve.”

She added: “And when it comes to dating, honesty is everything. No games, just genuine connections. This episode of Tinder’s Swipe Ride is just a reminder that in a world that loves labels, your worth, your body, and your rules are yours to set. You deserve a relationship that loves all of you, just as you are.”

During the conversation, Janhvi addressed how women are often made to feel they are not enough, or don’t meet the ideal beauty standards.

She emphasised that being confident in your skin and refusing to settle for less is the key to self-love and fostering a healthy relationship. This sentiment resonates with 86 per cent women daters in India say their personal self-care is a priority while dating.

They also chat about how situationship is an exciting and low-pressure way to get to know someone today. This holds true for 40 per cent young women daters in India today who pick situationships as their current dating preference, reflecting a desire to redefine love on their own terms.

“Young women today are upfront about what they want when it comes to their dating lives. They are doing so by normalising conversations around female desire, body positivity, consent and boundaries which the viewers will also get to witness on Swipe Ride.”

“For the third season, I got a chance to witness female Tinder users be absolutely confident about their dating choices and take charge of what they want. I was more than happy to play a role in facilitating these meaningful conversations.” added Kusha Kapila.

Co-created with film director Debbie Rao along with popular writer Supriya Joshi, Swipe Ride series is a product of the coming together of these women who like to call their own shots whether it’s in their careers, or their dating lives.

The episode will premiere on Friday on Tinder’s Youtube channel and stream exclusively on JioCinema.

Rani Mukerji: ‘I have tried to project women very differently through my films’

Mumbai– As her film ‘Mardaani’ clocked nine years in Hindi cinema, actress Rani Mukerjee has spoken about the franchise and said that she has tried to project women very differently through her films.

In the ‘Mardaani’ franchise, Rani essays the character of a cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the first installment, the actress works hard to uncover a Delhi-based child trafficking cartel.

Rani said: “I’m very proud of the Mardaani franchise. As an actor, I have tried to project women very differently through my films. I realised I could contribute towards showcasing women as real agents of change for society to look at.”

She added: “I have tried to show women as ambitious, self-reliant, courageous, go-getters who are uncompromising, feisty and upright individuals.”

“‘Mardaani’ fits into my vision for women in cinema aptly and because of this synergy, I think I have been able to give 200 per cent to this character.”

Rani feels there is a lot of similarity between her ‘Mardaani’ character, Shivani Shivaji Roy and how she is in real life.

Rani said: “Shivani and I are the same. There is no difference. I have never let anyone tell me how to lead my life and I have fought all my battles by myself. Shivani Shivaji Roy is exactly the same.”

“Maybe this is why people love the franchise and my character so much because I’m actually playing myself through this cop.”

The ‘Mardaani’ franchise is truly a game-changer for Indian cinema. It subverts gender-norms and shows how a woman can deliver huge box office hits all by herself and commander a franchise that keeps growing with time!

“Mardaani franchise is quite a glass-ceiling shattering one as it’s a blockbuster franchise with a woman as the lead. I hope the success of this franchise will help in many more films being made with women at the forefront,” she says.

Sharvari joins Alia Bhatt in YRF spy universe’s first women-led spy film

Mumbai– Actress Sharvari, who made her acting debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, is set to join the spy-universe which includes films like ‘War’, the ‘Tiger’ franchise and ‘Pathaan’. She will join Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in YRF’s first female-led spy film which is expected to go on floors in 2024.

Aditya Chopra is planning to expand the YRF Spy Universe with this film which will be the 8th film in the spy-universe.

A source revealed: “Sharvari is someone who the industry feels is a star in the making. The fact that she has been chosen by Aditya Chopra to be a heroine in his spy-universe film alongside Alia Bhatt, shows that Sharvari is a cut above the rest of the actresses from her generation.”

“This move by YRF brilliantly positions her as the young actress who is destined for glory in the Indian film industry. It is also quite exciting to see someone like her enter the YRF Spy Universe that has only cast superstars in the lead,” the source added.

The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest IP of Hindi Cinema today with the biggest of the superstars coming on board for the franchise. The universe started back in 2012 and it has been a journey full of blockbusters starting with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ followed by ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’, which went ahead to become the highest-grossing Hindi Film of all time.

Alia and Sharvari’s yet-untitled film will go on floors in 2024 and is at present in the development and pre-production stage.

The spy-universe’s immediate offerings are the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led ‘Tiger 3’ which is slated to release this Diwali. ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani goes on floors in November. The epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is also ready to go on floors next year.

Anupam Kher says he would have loved to win National Award for acting in ‘The Kashmir Files’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher is happy that his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

However, the actor says he would have loved to be feted with the honour for his acting in the movie.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a few glimpses from the film and wrote: “NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward – Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film.”

“Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. Par agar khwaashiye poori ho jaaye to aage kaam karne ka mazaa aur utsah kaisai aayega. Chaliye! Next time! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!” he added.

‘The Kashmir Files’ presents a fictional storyline centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley. It depicts the exodus and the events leading up to it as a genocide, a framing considered inaccurate by scholars.

‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

The plot follows a Kashmiri Hindu college student, raised by his exiled grandfather and shielded from the knowledge of the circumstances of the death of his parents. After his grandfather’s death, the student, who had come to believe at college that the exodus was benign, becomes driven to uncover the facts of his family’s deaths.

The plot alternates between the student’s quest in the present time, 2020, and his family’s travails of thirty years before.

Kareena Kapoor’s digital debut titled ‘Jaane Jaan’ to launch on Sep 21

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan’s digital debut film has been titled ‘Jaane Jaan’ and will be released on September 21.

Alongside Kareena, it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is adapted from ‘Devotion of Suspect X’.

The video takes you into the world of Jaane Jaan and showcases Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena in a whole new look, bare faced, striking and playing the role of a mother.

Jaideep whose look will make you do a double take and Vijay is playing the role of a handsome police officer.

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Sujoy shared: “Jaane jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film.

“It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”

The film will be streaming on Netflix on September 21. (IANS)