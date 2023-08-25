Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt come together for a lifestyle brand

New Delhi– Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan unveiled D’Decor’s soft furnishing brand ‘FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics. In a brand film that embodies the essence of “Beauty that needs no protection”, against the backdrop of an exquisitely designed home, the film unfolds a captivating narrative wherein the beauty of the environment is jeopardised by unforeseen visitors. Through a seamless fusion of action and entertainment, FabriCare brings Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan together, adding a touch of their signature charm to the narrative.

The brand sets a new benchmark in the realm of soft furnishings, as a result of years of research and dedication, combining functional brilliance with aesthetic allure. Speaking about the campaign, Nikita Desai – VP – Strategy, Brand and Business Excellence says “Consumers’ experience with curtain and upholstery in their homes is filled with anxiety arising from the fear of tarnishing their furnishings. The key insight that the FabriCare campaign rests on is ‘Beautiful things do not need to be fragile and achieving strength and beauty if made possible will liberate the consumer from restrictions.’ This insight led to a creative thought ‘Don’t Handle with Care’ – a call to our consumers to live carefree within their homes with FabriCare!”

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s charm, elegance, and modern outlook perfectly resonate with the brand’s ethos of seamless living.

“I have been with D’Decor for more than 13 years now and it is one brand that is home to me in every sense of the word. Having seen the brand grow with every passing year, it fills me with immense pride to see the launch of their new brand FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D’Decor. I am sure, like D’Decor, FabriCare will also beautify many, many homes and give more power to the consumers to live stress free without worrying about the mishaps on their couch or curtains,” says Shah Rukh Khan, Brand Ambassador – FabriCare by D’décor.

“I am extremely happy to be part of the D’Decor family which has dressed beautiful homes across the world. When beauty meets high performance, durability and functionality, you get FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D’Decor. I am really looking forward to our journey together,” Alia Bhatt,Brand Ambassador – FabriCare by D’Decor.

With an extensive range of upholstery and curtain fabrics, it presents a selection of over 800 SKUs, each meticulously crafted by D’Decor’s proficient Product Development team. These designs seamlessly blend international trends, Indian consumer preferences, and profound fabric expertise, resulting in a captivating assortment. (IANS)