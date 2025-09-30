Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

- Advertisement -

Janhvi Kapoor Spills on Who Kept Everyone Laughing in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

MUMBAI– Janhvi Kapoor just revealed the biggest entertainer on the sets of her upcoming comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari—and no, it wasn’t Varun Dhawan.

“It was Maniesh Paul,” Janhvi laughed. “He’d walk out of his vanity van already in character and start performing—even if the cameras weren’t rolling!”

Director Shashank Khaitan backed her up, saying Maniesh’s nonstop jokes and energy made him the life of the shoot. “He’d keep performing until he reached his van,” Khaitan joked.

But Varun had his own twist, calling Janhvi the real scene-stealer: “Even when she wasn’t trying to be funny, she kept us all entertained.”

Janhvi, who calls the project a “dream chance,” said she’s thrilled to be back with Khaitan after Dhadak and to dive into a full-blown family entertainer alongside Varun.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari—also starring Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul—hits theaters October 2.

Priyanka Chopra’s Perfect Mumbai Morning: Poha, Fuzzy Socks & a Sea View

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to enjoy the simple pleasures of life—and fans can’t get enough of her latest morning mood. The global superstar, back in Mumbai for a brand event, treated Instagram to a peek into her peaceful start to the day.

Draped in a plush white bathrobe, Priyanka ditched the red-carpet glam for a homely bowl of poha—the beloved Maharashtrian breakfast made with flattened rice, peanuts, curry leaves, and a squeeze of lemon. “Morning Mumbai,” she wrote, letting the snapshot do the talking as she gazed out over the Arabian Sea.

The actress didn’t stop there. Another story captured the sweeping Bandra-Worli Sea Link, captioned simply: “Never Gets Old.” A third photo showed her curling up in fuzzy rainbow socks, unwinding with heart emojis, as if to remind fans that sometimes the best luxury is just a quiet morning with comfort food and a view.

For Priyanka, it’s a homecoming laced with nostalgia. The actress has been globe-trotting in recent weeks—posting a carousel of September moments from New York, where she spent time with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and friends like Dia Mirza and Ishaan Khatter. That post, captioned “A little New York September with the people I love was magical,” highlighted her life as a jet-setting star who still craves simple joys.

Now, with Mumbai mornings, poha breakfasts, and sea breezes, Priyanka is reminding fans she’s still a Mumbai girl at heart—even when she’s Hollywood royalty.

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s Sweet Maha Ashtami Ritual with Daughter Samisha

MUMBAI– Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra turned Maha Ashtami into a family affair, performing the traditional Kanya Poojan at home with their little daughter Samisha. In a video shared on Instagram, the couple were seen washing Samisha’s feet, applying a tika

on her forehead, and even bowing down to seek her blessings—treating their toddler as the embodiment of the Goddess.

The celebration continued as other young girls joined the ritual. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda pitched in, serving the girls the classic festive prasad of chole, puri, and halwa. Shilpa captioned the post with a heartfelt note: “On this sacred day of Maha Ashtami, we perform Kanya Poojan like every year with devotion, seeking the blessings of Maa Mahagauri. May Maa shower us all with happiness, peace and prosperity. Jai Mata Di.”

Actor Varun Dhawan also joined the festive mood online, posting snaps from his own Ashtami puja where he happily posed with the girls and tucked into the same halwa, chana, and puri, calling it the “#bestmeal.”

Shilpa, meanwhile, is gearing up for her role as Satyavati in the Kannada action entertainer KD: The Devil, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The release has been pushed from its earlier September 4 date, but fans will soon see her back on the big screen.

Kajol Pulls Off the Impossible: Jaya Bachchan Smiles for the Paparazzi!

MUMBAI– Now this is a Bollywood miracle. Jaya Bachchan, famous for her frosty run-ins with photographers, actually smiled and posed for the cameras—and it’s all thanks to Kajol.

The veteran actress, draped in a red silk saree, attended the Mukerji family’s Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. In a now-viral clip, Kajol can be seen coaxing Jaya to pose with her, gently warning paparazzi not to shout. Despite her usual annoyance with the media circus, Jaya surprised everyone by standing next to Kajol and flashing a warm smile.

Fans called it a “historic moment,” given Jaya’s rocky history with shutterbugs. Over the years, she’s made headlines for scolding photographers, demanding respect, and fiercely guarding her family’s privacy. Her blunt remarks have often gone viral, sparking endless debates on how far the media should go.

But this time, Bollywood got a softer, almost playful side of Jaya—one that proves even the industry’s toughest critic can melt when Kajol’s around.

Manushi Chhillar Calls Rajkummar Rao Her ‘Favorite Co-Star’ and Gets Candid About Life

MUMBAI– Manushi Chhillar isn’t holding back when it comes to praising Rajkummar Rao. The actress, who stars opposite him in Maalik, revealed during a social media Q&A that Raj tops her list of co-actors. “Raj has to be one of my favourite co-actors and I had an amazing, amazing time working with him,” she gushed, crediting his professionalism and

the effortless chemistry they share on screen.

But the former Miss World also used the AMA to get real with fans on topics beyond Bollywood. Talking about setbacks, Manushi said she doesn’t see failure as defeat: “It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.” She admitted her toughest time came post-Covid, when severe muscle loss left her struggling. Luckily, her father, a doctor, guided her back to health with major lifestyle changes.

As for dealing with stress? Her cure is simple: “A good workout, good sleep, and a hug from Mom—nothing beats these three.” She also swears by early mornings, exercise, and meditation to avoid procrastination and stay motivated.

And if she could pick one superpower? Forget invisibility—Manushi just wants to skip airports altogether. “Apparition, because I hate sitting in flights for a long time… teleporting is something I wish I could do.” Relatable, right? (Source: IANS)