Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and more…

Janhvi Kapoor in awe of friend Tanisha Santoshi’s acting in ‘Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has applauded her friend and actress Tanisha Santoshi, who is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, for her acting skills in the movie ‘Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh’ which is based on the imagination that Godse failed to assassinate Mahatma, and the latter chooses to have a conversation with him.

Janhvi mentioned: “So proud of you @tanisharsantoshi you have given your heart and soul to this film and I can’t believe it’s your first because you light up the screen with your twinkling eyes. I am so happy and I can’t wait for everyone to see you shine. What an interesting piece of cinema and art, an education in two ideologies that have shaped our nation.”

Janhvi, who is known for her films such as ‘Dhadak’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’, Mili’, among others, also shared a video praising the actress, and said that it is unbelievable to look at her friend’s exemplary acting skills.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares his notion of patriotism on Republic Day

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, loves watching the Republic Day grand parade that displays India’s diversity, military might and cultural uniqueness.

He said: “Republic Day for me means watching the parade on Doordarshan and giving them our own rankings and marks of all the floats from the different states. My mother used to be really excited because she is from Delhi and she has seen all these floats live as a child.

“And that excitement of course rubbed off on us and we too used to get excited. We used to watch every single programme on TV – Indian Air Force, Army, Navy and all the state floats,” he added.

For Ayushmann, India represents togetherness as he feels that diversity is the nation’s biggest strength.

Ayushmann lives out his idea of patriotism in an evolving world and a fast-changing society through his selection of films. They represent men dealing with challenging circumstances and overcoming true challenges.

He shared: “As a citizen, as an actor – I would like to contribute to our nation by creating films that are progressive. I truly believe in the power of cinema and through my art, I would like to showcase different perspectives.”

He further mentioned: “I have been part of two films, Article 15 and Anek, both with Anubhav Sinha sir – that’s also about unity. It questions our society and questions discrimination so I guess these three films are really about freedom.”

Amruta Khanvilkar to play long-distance runner Lalita Babar in biopic

Mumbai– Amruta Khanvilkar, who has been part of several Marathi and Bollywood films, is all set to play the Indian long-distance runner, Lalita Shivaji Babar in the Marathi sports biopic based on her life and achievements. The makers have released the poster of the film on the occasion of Republic Day.

Amruta shared: “I have never been so excited to play a role like I am for this biopic. Lalita’s life is an inspiration for all sportspeople and women, who showcase indomitable strength and move ahead in life fearlessly.”

Lalita hails from a small village in the district of Satara in Maharashtra. The film is all about her trials and tribulations of being an Indian woman in the world of sports which is still seen to be dominated by men. She started her career at a very early age and won her first Gold medal in the U-20 National Championships at Pune in 2005. She also made a remarkable place in the Asian Games and Olympics.

The actress, who was seen in ‘Phoonk’, ‘Satyameva Jayate’, ‘Nach Baliye 7’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ and others, further spoke about the challenges faced by her as a part of her preparations for the role and the kind of physical training she underwent to portray it.

“It is challenging and physically demanding to play a sportswoman, especially a runner. I am looking forward to starting shooting for the film and doing hundred percent justice to this role. My aim will be to bring her emotions and thoughts behind the tough exterior to audiences and make her journey as relevant as possible to citizens of our country,” she added.

The film is scheduled to go on floors soon. The biopic is produced by Akshay Vilas Bardapurkar, Rishi Negi, Gaurav Gokhale, and Ronita Mitra.

‘Lalita Shivaji Babar’ will be released on January 26, 2024.

Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer ‘Lost’ to drop on OTT on Feb 16

Mumbai– Taking the direct-to-digital route, the Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer film ‘Lost’ is all set to drop on OTT on February 16. The film, which also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in key roles, has been helmed by Aniruddha Roy Choudhury of ‘Pink’ fame.

Written by Shyamal Sengupta with dialogues by Ritesh Shah, ‘Lost’ is based in Kolkata and is inspired by true events. The film is an investigative thriller that tells the story of a bright young crime reporter in a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.

It further represents a higher quest, and search for lost values of empathy and integrity. The film had its screening at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, in November last year.

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, ‘Lost’ will premiere on ZEE5 from February 16. (IANS)