Fashion inspirations for Republic Day

BY OLIVIA SARKAR
New Delhi– Republic Day is around the corner and we have taken the liberty to collate a few celebrity inspired looks to cherish the day in a fashionable way.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s outfit undeniably deserves a spot on this list! The actress looks her traditional best in this Anavila saree.
Kriti Sanon
The actress was in her element, and she looked absolutely fabulous in this Anita Dongre’s green saree.
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar never disappoints us with his look, he choose this Anita Dongre off-white outfit perfect for the Republic Day.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma kept it simple and classic in green suit designed by Payal Khandwala, just the right vibe if you want to go traditional.
Rajkumar Rao
Rajkumar Rao made a splash with gorgeous Antar Agni’s all-white look that is anything but basic! Opt for this if you want a Modern avatar of a traditional favourite.
Vidya Balan
If there’s one actress we can rely on to slay in a saree, it has got to be Vidya Balan. This Anavila handloom creation is our pick for the occasion.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma’s ivory Anarkali paired with juttis is just what you need to strike the right balance between comfort and style. (IANS)