Indian IT Sector’s Global Role Celebrated at ITServe Alliance Event at Indian Consulate in New York

New York, NY – In a landmark celebration of the Indian IT industry’s global impact, the Indian Consulate in New York partnered with ITServe Alliance to host a historic, first-of-its-kind event, bringing together technology leaders, diplomats, and community stakeholders.

Held at the grand ballroom of the Consulate, the evening highlighted the pivotal role Indian-origin IT companies continue to play in shaping the digital future of both the United States and India.

The event, themed “Global Influence of the Indian IT Sector,” was organized by ITServe Alliance in collaboration with its New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia chapters, under the leadership of Baswa Shaker Shamshabad, Subrahmanyam Osuru, and Sitaram Mukkamala. Emceed by Hema Dommaraju and Rajasekhar Borusu, the evening set a new precedent for public-private engagement between Indian diplomats and the country’s tech diaspora.

In his inaugural remarks, Ambassador Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York, reflected on the magnitude of the contributions made by Indian tech professionals. “The 2,200 companies that represent ITServe Alliance, mostly with Indian roots, are serving this country in a very critical way—and India as well. You are providing essential services to core sectors like healthcare, education, and transportation, far beyond the $12 to $14 billion in revenue. This is about nation-building,” he said.

Ambassador Pradhan, a seasoned diplomat who has served in Russia, Pakistan, and Africa, shared powerful anecdotes—including the successful launch of India’s first overseas Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Tanzania during his tenure. He emphasized how India’s global IT reputation has opened doors for educational, diplomatic, and economic cooperation across continents.

He also hailed India’s leadership in digital public infrastructure (DPI), citing the widespread international demand for India’s scalable tech frameworks. “India is now recognized as an Information Technology Superpower. At the recent Global South Summit, nearly every one of the 125 participating countries requested India to share its DPI. You—our Indian IT community—have created this global brand value.”

A Night of Purpose and Partnership

Sunil Vallabhaneni, President of ITServe Alliance, spotlighted the organization’s core mission: “We focus on protecting small and mid-sized IT businesses, providing cost-effective business platforms, and creating pathways for growth and innovation.” He emphasized the Alliance’s efforts in policy advocacy, job creation, scholarships, and CSR initiatives, both in the U.S. and India.

“Our platform is not just a business tool,” Vallabhaneni said. “It’s a catalyst for change—driving innovation, empowering communities, and fostering bilateral cooperation.”

Supporting this mission, the New York Chapter of ITServe presented a $5,000 donation to CUNY College to support STEM education for underserved students. The check was handed over in the presence of Ambassador Pradhan by Baswa, Hiren, Dev, Dilip, Asha, Sirtisha, and Raj.

Shamshabad added, “New York Chapter has shown what real leadership and innovation looks like—setting a benchmark for others across the country.”

Voices from the Field

Anjan Lahiri, co-founder of Mindtree and CEO of Navikenz, delivered the keynote address, offering a sweeping look at the evolution of India’s IT sector—from $1.5 billion in software exports in 1999 to over $280 billion today, comprising nearly a quarter of the global IT services market.

He credited this transformation to India’s economic liberalization in the 1990s, the Y2K opportunity that brought thousands of Indian tech experts to the global stage, and the strategic adaptability of Indian companies like TCS and Infosys. Lahiri also pointed to AI, automation, and knowledge-based productivity as the next frontier for India’s IT leadership.

In a passionate address, Manish Mehra, Director of Synergy, invited attendees to ITServe Alliance’s flagship conference, Synergy 2025, scheduled to be held December 4–5 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “This will be our first conference outside the U.S. mainland and will gather over 2,500 companies and leaders under one roof to ‘Connect – Lead – Inspire.’ Don’t miss the energy and innovation of Synergy!”

Building on a Strong Foundation

Founded in 2010, ITServe Alliance is now the largest association of IT services, staffing, and consulting organizations in the United States, representing over 2,200 member companies. Its growing influence has made it a formidable force in public policy, economic development, and global tech collaboration.

“We are the voice of the immigrant-majority Indian IT entrepreneurs in the U.S.,” said Subrahmanyam Osuru. “We empower local employment, create innovative products, and are deeply woven into the economic fabric of both the U.S. and India.”

Mukkamala echoed this sentiment, highlighting the role of the Philadelphia Chapter in fostering innovation and professional development: “We are shaping the future of IT—one connection at a time.”

As the evening concluded, the message was clear: the Indian IT sector is not just influencing global tech—it is redefining it. And with platforms like ITServe Alliance leading the way, the future promises even greater synergy between innovation, diplomacy, and inclusive growth.