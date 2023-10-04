Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Randeep Hooda, and more…

Mumbai– A picture of Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan from the Italy schedule of their upcoming film ‘Fighter’ has gone viral on social media.

The two actors are busy filming song sequences for the film.

‘Fighter’ is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered a blockbuster earlier this year in the form of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, and has a proven track record with three blockbusters in a row with ‘Bang Bang!’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

The photograph in question is shared by actor Arfeen Khan on Instagram and it is a selfie clicked by Hrithik featuring Deepika, Siddharth and his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, and choreographer Bosco Martis, among others.

The team can be seen enjoying coffee together.

In the picture, while Hrithik is dressed in a casual blue t-shirt and black hoodie, Deepika is seen wearing a bathrobe.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Arfeen Khan wrote, “Fighter in action…amazing people, amazing shoot”.

Earlier, entrepreneur Luciano Guidi also shared a photograph with Deepika with the caption: “With the beautiful and talented Deepika Padukone…Looking forward to seeing you on the big screen.”

‘Fighter’, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi, has been shot at multiple real locations and has used the latest cinematic technology to achieve a spectacle for global screens.

The real life Indian Air Force cadets have worked for the film, and its soundtrack album composed by the duo Vishal-Shekhar consists of five songs, with Satchith Paulose as the cinematographer.

‘Fighter’ was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on September 30, 2022 but was delayed due to the production delays owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, January 25, 2024

Randeep Hooda carries out clean-up drive at Mago village

Mumbai– Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Extraction’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Highway’, recently carried out a clean-up drive in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mago village.

The actor also spent time with the locals and imbibed the culture of the place as he urged everyone to keep the mountains clean.

Speaking about the same Randeep shared, “My visit to Arunachal Pradesh was surreal and it is one of the cleanest places I have ever been to! During our visit I spent some time with the locals and the tourists there to understand more about the place, though I have never seen something so beautiful as Arunachal but there are some parts where we can make a change by spreading awareness of cleanliness and its importance.”

“So I request everyone from the bottom of my heart to take an initiative on keeping our mountains clean for our environment,” he added.

Randeep also visited the last border checkpost to China, where he met with the Indian Armed Forces. This visit, coinciding with the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti, underlined his respect for the country’s heritage and the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

On the professional front, Randeep has been widely praised for his performance in ‘Inspector Avinash’ and ‘Sergeant’. \

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which marks his debut as a director, writer, and producer, and also features him in the titular role.

Virat declines World Cup ticket requests from friends, Anushka adds ‘don’t ask me for help’

Mumbai– Ahead of the cricket World Cup 2023, actress Anushka Sharma exchanged a fun banter with Indian cricketer and husband Virat Kohli, regarding the tickets of the tournament.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5. The tournament will begin with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Instagram stories, Virat shared a post, which read as: “As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls.”

Anushka also took to Instagram stories and shared Virat’s post.

The actress added to the message saying: “And let me just add … please don’t request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding.”

Earlier, Anushka, whose pregnancy rumours are swirling around, refused to pose for the photographers adding more fuel to the speculations around her pregnancy.

The rumours of her being pregnant with her second child started over the weekend. So far, the actress has not responded to the rumours and has maintained a silence.

Anushka, who started her Bollywood career with the Aditya Chopra directorial ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, married Virat in December 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen essaying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who is known as one of the fastest (female) bowlers of all times and is considered as one of the greatest bowlers (female) to ever play the sport.

The film marks the return of Anushka to the screen after a hiatus of five years.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends legal notice to Mika Singh over comment on Jacqueline’s pic