Bollywood Roundup: Farah Khan, Mira Rajput, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

- Advertisement -

Farah Khan tells Mira Rajput she can be a Bollywood heroine

MUMBAI, India — Filmmaker Farah Khan couldn’t hide her admiration for Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput during a recent YouTube vlog, and it led to a playful film offer.

Impressed by Mira’s fit, glam look, Farah showered her with compliments and even suggested she try acting. “Mira, you can become a heroine. Do a role in my film,” Farah said, leaving Mira blushing.

The entrepreneur politely turned down the offer, smiling through the surprise moment.

Farah Khan, known for hit films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, is one of Bollywood’s most successful directors and choreographers.

Mira Rajput, who married Shahid Kapoor in 2015, is a mother of two and has recently made a name for herself as a successful entrepreneur.

Taapsee Pannu turns fierce lawyer in intense ‘Assi’ motion poster

MUMBAI, India — Taapsee Pannu has unveiled a chilling first look from her upcoming film “Assi,” directed by Anubhav Sinha, and it promises a hard-hitting courtroom thriller.

The newly released motion poster shows a young woman running along railway tracks as three men chase her, setting a tense tone. The clip ends with a striking image of Taapsee’s face smeared in ink, with the words “An Urgent Watch” flashing on screen.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “It’s been long… Long since we normalised this….See you in court….I mean the theatres… #Assi – an urgent watch, only in cinemas from 20th Feb.”

“Assi” stars an ensemble cast including Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kani Kusruti, Naseeruddin Shah, Seema Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak.

The film, described as a relentless investigative thriller, unfolds through a powerful courtroom drama that raises uncomfortable questions about justice and accountability.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha, “Assi” releases in theaters worldwide on February 20.

Nimrat Kaur pays emotional tribute to martyred father on 32nd anniversary

MUMBAI, India — Actress Nimrat Kaur remembered her late father, Major Bhupender Singh, on Friday, marking 32 years since his martyrdom in service of the nation.

Calling him a fearless soldier and a “self-made son of the soil,” Nimrat shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, honoring his courage and sacrifice. “It’s been 32 years since Papa left us in service of the nation… a lion-heart soldier who feared nothing, not even death,” she wrote.

The actress also expressed gratitude to the Indian Army and authorities for immortalizing her father’s name in Ganganagar, where he was born, and in the Kashmir Valley, where he laid down his life.

“Remembering Papa more today than every other day and praying for every soldier who’s lost their lives in action… Honoured to always be known as Major Bhupender’s daughter,” she added.

Nimrat Kaur, best known for her roles in The Lunchbox, Homeland, and The Family Man, said she carries forward her father’s legacy of courage and service with pride.

Richa Chadha debuts chic short bob for upcoming OTT series

MUMBAI, India — Richa Chadha has unveiled a sleek new short bob as she gears up for a major OTT project set to begin filming in early February.

A source close to the actress said the makeover is tied to her next role, adding that Richa often changes her look to suit her craft. The upcoming project is described as a big-budget series for a leading streaming platform, with Richa in the female lead.

The actress is expected to officially announce the project soon.

Richa, who shot to fame with films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Fukrey, and Section 375, was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series “Heeramand: The Diamond Bazaar.”

She is married to actor Ali Fazal, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2024.

Suniel Shetty shares emotional message for son Ahan as ‘Border 2’ hits screens

MUMBAI, India — As “Border 2” starring his son Ahan Shetty released on Friday, Suniel Shetty reflected on the deep emotional legacy of the iconic franchise, calling it far more than just a war film.

Sharing a reel on Instagram featuring clips from his 1997 classic “Border” and the new film, Suniel said wearing the uniform is not about glory, but about discipline, sacrifice, and courage. “For me, Border was never just a film. It became a responsibility,” he wrote, addressing Ahan directly.

He stressed that “Border 2” isn’t about war, but about understanding the price of peace. “A border isn’t where the country ends — it’s where courage begins,” Suniel said, adding that some stories live on beyond cinema, in the spirit of the nation.

Concluding his message, he urged audiences to remember what the uniform truly represents. “Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.”

“Border 2,” based on the 1971 war and real-life events, is presented by T-Series in association with J.P. Films and directed by Anurag Singh. (Source: IANS)