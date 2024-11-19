Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and more…

- Advertisement -

Deepika Padukone turns cheerleader for Ranveer Singh

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone recently gave her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, a sweet shout-out.

Reacting to Singh’s recent post, she mentioned she is incredibly proud of him. On Monday, the ‘Simmba’ actor shared a video of him revealing the secret behind his boundless energy, a protein bar from a brand he co-founded. In the video, members of the film fraternity and audiences are seen marvelling at Ranveer’s unparalleled energy levels, which often leave everyone in awe.

The montage captures snippets of the actor’s journey, starting from his struggling days to his rise as one of the most beloved stars in the industry. The video also features moments where Ranveer’s high-octane energy takes center stage, showcasing his transformation and relentless passion for his craft.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Deepika cheered for Ranveer and his team with heartfelt appreciation. She wrote, “Soo incredibly proud of you and the team!!! Well done, guys.”

For the caption, the ‘Gully Boy’ star wrote, “Now you know. Don’t just be You, be SuperYou.” Taking to the comments section, his star wife wrote, “Brilliant.”

A few days ago, Ranveer shared a heartfelt tribute to Deepika on their sixth wedding anniversary. The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ actor posted a collection of videos and photos, including a stunning monochrome shot of the actress from her pregnancy days, proudly showcasing her baby bump during a photoshoot.

He captioned the post, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you.”

On the professional front, both Deepika and Ranveer are basking in the success of Rohit Shetty’s latest release, “Singham Again”, which hit theaters on November 1.

Ranveer Singh has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. He is set to take on the iconic role in “Don 3.” Additionally, he has joined hands with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for a high-octane action film.

Kriti Sanon wishes rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia on his birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in a dual role in the streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, is celebrating her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture with Kabir as she wished him on his birthday.

She wrote on the picture, “Happiest Birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive! @k.a.b.b.s”.

Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a UK-based leading travel agency, and is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. He studied at the Regent’s University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Kabir is reportedly very close to MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and is often seen partying with them, He has often been spotted with the likes of Hardik Pandya and few other sporting and Bollywood celebrities. He also attended Hardik Pandya’s wedding with Natasa Stankovic, but the latter two have now officially divorced.

Earlier, Kriti and Kabir were spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, the two refrained from posing together for the shutterbugs. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Kabir at the airport followed by Kriti. Kriti went for a solo photo-op for the shutterbugs instead. Interestingly, the two twinned in black outfits as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Earlier, this year, Kriti bought a 2000 sq ft plot of land in the celebrity capital of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Alibaug. The land is situated in a prime location, and is less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty. Kriti, who has been increasing her real estate portfolio, purchased the plot at Sol De Alibaug, which is India’s first signature land development and embodies exquisite design, lush green surroundings, and top-notch amenities.

Abhishek to Amitabh: Whose shoes are those?

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bachchan will bring humour to the hot seat during his appearance on his father Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.”

The father-son duo, known for their warm camaraderie, left the audience in splits as Abhishek playfully reveals Amitabh’s tendency to “borrow” items from his wardrobe. From shoes to hoodies and even socks, it seems the megastar has been quietly raiding his son’s closet. The makers shared a new promo where the ‘Dasvi ‘actor reveals Big B wears his shoes, hoodies, t-shirts, and even socks.

In the promo video, Abhishek could be heard saying, “My grandfather used to say that the day your son fits into your shoes, he stops being just your son and becomes your friend. I joked that I’m lucky because I wear all his shoes. Now, I want to ask you one question: if your father starts wearing your shoes, hoodies, jeans, socks, t-shirts—everything—what does that make him to me? You tell me.

He added, “By the way, you’re wearing very nice shoes—whose are they?.” Big B’s reaction to this heartfelt revelation is simply too adorable to miss.

Sharing this exciting promo on Instagram, Sony TV wrote, “They are truly like father, like son! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

In another promo, the ‘Guru’ actor left Amitabh surprised as he said that he doesn’t eat Bhujiya but drinks it.

Abhishek revealed a clever childhood hack from his boarding school days. The actor shared that snacks were a rare luxury in the hostel and had to be guarded against hungry hostelmates. To keep his Bhujiya safe, young Abhishek came up with a creative trick—he would pour the snack into a glass and pretend to drink water, all while secretly enjoying his treat.

The Junior Bachchan stated, “Let me tell you, I don’t eat Bhujiya, I drink Bhujiya. This is because when I was in boarding school, we didn’t have any bowls or spoons. We used to get a glass which we used to drink water in. We used to keep our toothbrushes in that. So, when I used to get Bhujiya from home, I used to fill it in, and drink it like this.”

On this Friday, Abhishek will appear on the popular game show to promote his film “I Want To Talk,” directed by the National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar.

Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rakul wish Sushmita Sen on her 49th birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the third season of the streaming thriller show ‘Aarya’, is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday.

B-town stars took to their social media to send their best wishes to the actress. Actor Jackie Shroff, who can be seen in the recently released ‘Singham Again’, took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Tuesday, and shared a video containing a collage of Sushmita’s pictures.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her social media and shared a throwback picture featuring her and Sushmita. The picture appears to the from 2000s.

She also penned a sweet note in the caption for the ‘Main Hoon Na’ star, as she wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sush! May this year bring you endless love, boundless joy, radiant health, and endless blessings. Keep shining like the star you are!@sushmitasen47”.

Actress Kajol took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and dropped a throwback picture of Sushmita. She wrote on the picture, “Another year of slaying. Happy Birthday @sushmitasen47!”.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also shared her best wishes for the actress as she shared a picture of Sushmita on her Instagram Story, and wrote, “Happy Birthday @sushmitasen47! May your day be surrounded by love, filled with laughter, and marked by unforgettable moments. Here’s to a year of health, happiness and success”.

Sushmita was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title on May 21, 1994. The title was later won by Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in 2021.

The actress had earlier suffered a heart attack during the filming of the third season of her hit streaming show ‘Aarya’.

Priyanka Chopra braves heavy snowfall to reach base camp

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a video of her arrival at a base camp at 6 AM, braving heavy snowfall.

In the clip, the actress, who is currently in London, is seen navigating through the challenging weather conditions. On Tuesday, the desi girl, posted a video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “When u land at base camp at 6am and its snowing! In the video, Priyanka could be heard saying, “snow.”

In the video, heavy snow can be seen blanketing the landscape as Chopra makes her way toward the base camp. Previously, the ‘Baywatch’ star had shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Malti Marie, bundled up in a cozy sweater, a white scarf, a printed floral jacket, and a cap, fully immersed in the beauty of autumn. In the picture, Malti was seen standing next to lush green plants, her back turned to the camera as she gazes at them.

Priyanka captioned the heartwarming post simply with “Autumn,” followed by falling leaves emojis.

A few days ago, Priyanka gave fans a peek into her visit to a London museum with her daughter. The photo series began with endearing moments of the mother-daughter duo enjoying their time together at the museum. One of the videos showed Malti, clearly captivated, as she took in the preserved spiders, various insects, a dinosaur fossil, and jaw models with wide-eyed wonder.

In terms of work, the 42-year-old actress was last seen in the romantic drama “Love Again” alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen “Citadel 2” and is currently busy shooting for the same in London.

In the forthcoming show, she will reprise her role as Nadia. Co-star Richard Madden will also return, though details about the season’s plot remain under wraps. In addition, Priyanka has “Heads Of State” with Idris Elba and John Cena, and “The Bluff” co-starring Karl Urban, in her upcoming lineup.

Janhvi Kapoor comes out in support of Nayanthara, calls her ‘strong woman’

Mumbai– Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her admiration and support for actress Nayanthara, calling her a “strong woman.”

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Dhadak’ actress praised the recently released documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.” Sharing Netflix’s post, Janhvi wrote, “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman.” She also added red heart emoji on the post.

The documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale” premiered on Netflix on November 18. It delves into the significant milestones and challenges in Nayanthara’s career and personal journey, including her love story with Vignesh Shivan, which blossomed on the sets of “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.”

Janhvi’s post comes amid the ongoing feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush. On November 16, Nayanthara shared an open letter shared on her official Instagram account. Addressed to her colleague, Dhanush, the letter unveiled long-standing grievances, hinting at a strained professional relationship between the two.

In her letter, the ‘Jawan’ actress accused Dhanush of being envious of actors who achieve success through their own efforts rather than industry connections. She referred to him as a “tyrant” and a “small-hearted person,” alleging that he harboured a personal grudge against her and her partner, director Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara also made pointed comments about Dhanush’s character, asserting that his public image, often seen as friendly and positive, was in stark contrast to his true nature. She called on him to “remove the mask” he wore in public and cease pretending to be someone he wasn’t.

An excerpt from her lengthy letter read, “What’s even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs. 10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

The controversy has sparked reactions from several actresses who have worked with Dhanush. Shruti Haasan and others including Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya Fahadh, Anupama Parameswaran Parvathy Thiruvothu have expressed their solidarity with Nayanthara. (IANS)