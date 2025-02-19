Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Deepika Padukone finally discovers the reason behind her introverted nature

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone recently made a surprising revelation about her personality, uncovering the reason behind her introverted nature.

The ‘Fighter’ actress took to her Instagram and reposted a video suggesting that intelligent people tend to enjoy being alone and are naturally inclined towards introversion.

In the clip, an Instagram user is heard saying, “Here’s how you know somebody is intelligent. This is a simple theory and observation. The more intelligent someone is, the more they struggle with social interactions. Or, as he put it, the more intelligent someone is, the more at risk they are of becoming antisocial. Intelligent people like to be alone. They tend to be natural introverts. In fact, they have a small, select group of people they trust, and they feel a bit uncomfortable when surrounded by others, especially strangers.”

Reposting the video, Deepika wrote, “Aah! I have always wondered why I am such an introvert… Now I know.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Piku’ actress recently shared a delightful moment with her ‘Fighter ‘co-star Anil Kapoor and actor Kartik Aaryan at a public event in Mumbai. Deepika and Anil, known for their friendly chemistry, were spotted engaging in a cheerful conversation and exchanging pleasantries. The event also saw the presence of actor Jackie Shroff. In a video shared by a fan page, Deepika was seen giving Kartik a warm hug.

This was Padukone’s second public appearance since becoming a mother. She welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh in September of last year.

On the work front, she was last seen in the blockbuster “Kalki 2898 AD,” which also featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Deepika also appeared in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again” alongside Ranveer. In the action-packed drama, she played the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

“Singham Again” also starred Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It was the fifth installment in Shetty’s Cop Universe franchise.

Kajol shares adorable wish for her partner in ‘crime and crab’

Mumbai– Actress Kajol penned a heartwarming note celebrating her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan’s birthday on February 19.

Calling her ‘partner-in-crime’, Kajol dropped an adorable picture with her mother-in-law on IG. She captioned the post, “To my partner in crime and crab always…Janam din ki hardik shubhkamnayen..”, along with a love kiss and red heart emoji.

Kajol’s love for crabs and fish is well known. She has often mentioned, in various interviews, that she was the one who introduced her family to fish after marriage. Also she disclosed that she and her MIL orders crab once a month as nobody ate crab before she came into the house.

Apart from Kajol, Ajay Devgn also took to his official Instagram handle and penned a cute birthday wish for his mother.

Sharing a black and white picture of the mother and son duo, he captioned the post, “To love her and to be loved by her is an absolute privilege…May your smile never fade and your heart always be full of joy. Happy Birthday, Maa! Love you always.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn first met on the sets of the 1995 film “Hulchul”. Later on, the couple went on to co-star in many movies like “Gundaraj”, “Ishq”, “Dil Kya Kare”, “Raju Chacha”, “Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha”, and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, along with others.

The lovebirds tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. They are now parents to two kids- Nysa, and Yug.

On the professional front, Kajol will soon be a part of Kayoze Irani’s directorial “Sarzameen”. The highly discussed drama will also see Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles, along with others.

In addition to this, Kajol will also be seen as the lead in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s “Maharagni- Queen of Queens”. The project will see Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles.

Aamir Khan spotted with mother outside a hospital in Chennai

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently seen visiting a private hospital in Chennai with his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

While sources have suggested that her health may have deteriorated, there has been no official confirmation regarding her condition. Other reports, however, claim that the visit was simply for a routine check-up. The exact reason for her hospital visit remains unclear.

Aamir has not yet made a public statement on the matter. Last year, in April, Khan visited his mother, Zeenat, at a hospital in Mumbai. His mother had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment for her ailment. Reportedly, Aamir’s mother had shifted to Chennai for treatment, with the actor also relocating to the city to be by her side.

In 2022, Zeenat suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Reports indicated that she was with Aamir at their Panchgani house during Diwali. It is believed that she suffered the heart attack while there, after which she was promptly brought to Mumbai for treatment.

Meanwhile, the ‘PK’ star has been in the headlines for promoting his son Junaid Khan’s debut film “Loveyapa.” Last month, Aamir organized a special screening of the film, attended by celebrities including his daughter Ira Khan, legendary actress Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, political leader Raj Thackeray, and many others.

In another event, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the screening, but at different times. Despite being at the same venue on the same night, the stars arrived separately and were seen posing for photos separately.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2022 film “Laal Singh Chaddha.”

He is now set to appear in “Sitaare Zameen Par,” the sequel to his 2007 hit “Taare Zameen Par.” Apart from acting, Khan is also producing “Sitaare Zameen Par,” which is expected to star Genelia D’Souza in a key role.

Shalini Passi opens up about ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ earning an IIFA nomination

Mumbai– Shalini Passi, known for her stint in the popular reality series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” recently shared her excitement about the show earning an IIFA nomination.

In a statement, she opened up about the recognition and what it means for the show. Shalini shared, “This recognition at the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards is a testament to the growing impact of reality storytelling. I’m beyond thrilled to celebrate this journey on such a prestigious stage, surrounded by artists, storytellers, and audiences from across the globe.”

She added, “Being part of IIFA’s grand 25th anniversary in the enchanting city of Jaipur is truly an honor. This milestone event beautifully showcases the magic of Indian cinema and its incredible power to unite cultures across the world. Rajasthan, the Land of Kings, is rich in cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and historical significance, making it even more special.”

“Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” has been nominated in the Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series at the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards – ‘Where the Digital Realm Takes Centre Stage.’ Besides the original cast, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, this season featured new faces- Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor, Kalyani Saha and Shalini Passi.

Shalini is an entrepreneur and the wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of PASCO Group. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3” premiered on October 18 on Netflix.

Talking about the award show, the much-awaited Silver Jubilee celebration of the IIFA Awards will take place on March 8th and 9th, 2025, at the renowned Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This year’s event is set to be a spectacular one, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan co-hosting the IIFA 2025 for the first time. Karan Johar will serve as the host for the main ceremony, while Aparshakti Khurana will take the reins for the IIFA Digital Awards.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan will be honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025.

Vicky Kaushal pays respect at the Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

Mumbai– On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Vicky Kaushal paid his maiden visit to the iconic Raigad Fort. Vicky Kaushal also shared a few sneak peeks from his visit on his Instagram account. “Today on the occasion of #ChhatrapatiShivajiJayanti, I had the good fortune of paying my respects at #RaigadFort. It was my first time here and there couldn’t have been a better time to come and take blessings from Maharaj”, he captioned the post.

He added, “Wishing you all a heartfelt Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti! Hail Jijau, Hail Shivray, Hail Shambhu!”

Vicky Kaushal was accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare during his visit to the Raigad Fort. The fort served as the capital of the Great Maratha empire in the Indian subcontinent.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Chhavaa’ released.The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.He has been receiving a lot of praise for his portrayal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical action drama.

Recently, Alia Bhatt showed her admiration for Vicky Kaushal’s performance in “Chhaava.” The diva took to her Instagram stories and praised Vicky Kaushal’s work in Laxman Utekar’s directorial. Sharing a photo of the actor from the movie, she penned, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were seen together in Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 spy thriller “Raazi”.

Released on February 14, 2025 “Chhaava” saw Vicky Kaushal essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

Produced by Maddock Films, “Chhaava” is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel “Chhava” by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes of the drama scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman have also been receiving a lot of applause from music lovers.

Netflix deletes all of Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from “Daaku Maharaaj”, claims source

Mumbai– In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has reportedly deleted all of Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from the film “Daaku Maharaaj.”

According to a source close to the development, the popular streaming platform removed her scenes from the film just before its streaming release. This sudden decision has caused an uproar among fans and well-wishers of the actress, who are expressing their dissatisfaction with the move. Recently, Netflix revealed that the Telugu-language action-drama “Daaku Maharaaj,” featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be available for streaming on its platform starting February 21.

However, the announcement poster for the streaming release raised eyebrows online. While the poster prominently features actors like Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, it noticeably excludes Urvashi, despite her significant role in the movie and her active promotion of it. This omission quickly sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans expressing confusion and humorously questioning why the lead actress was left out of the official poster.

To make amends, the streaming giant later shared individual character slides, where Urvashi Rautela’s photo was featured twice, seemingly to rectify the earlier oversight.

“Daaku Maharaaj,” directed by Bobby Kolli, also stars Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

The film made its global debut on January 12, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. Interestingly, the ‘Sanam Re’ actress played a significant role in promoting “Daaku Maharaaj,” frequently highlighting the film’s impressive earnings of Rs. 105 crore. However, her involvement in the film’s promotional activities took a controversial turn when she made headlines for commenting on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident. In her remarks, she mentioned her luxury gifts, which led to widespread backlash and criticism from the public.

While condemning the attack, Urvashi also showcased her diamond-studded watch, a move that many perceived as tone-deaf given the seriousness of the situation.

Alia Bhatt can’t get over Vicky Kaushal’s performance in ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt recently expressed her admiration for Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the film “Chhaava.”

In a sweet post, the actress shared that she simply can’t get over his exceptional portrayal. On Wednesday, Alia took to her Instagram stories to praise Vicky’s stint in Laxman Utekar’s historical period drama. She posted a photo of the actor from the movie and captioned it, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal.”

To note, Alia and Vicky had worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller “Raazi,” which released in 2018.

Earlier, Kaushal’s actor wife, Katrina Kaif, penned an appreciation post for the actor. She wrote, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again.”

The ’Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress added, “I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…”

Kaif concluded by writing, “#DineshVijan, what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team.”

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the drama, whereas Rashmika Mandanna played Maharani Yesubai. Produced by Maddock Films, “Chhaava” also starred Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta played Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

The film hit theatres on 14 February 2025.

Varun Dhawan suffers injury, shows off deep cut on his finger

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to inform his fans that he has sustained a finger injury.

The actor shared a photo of his finger with a deep cut, captioning it, “This one cut deep.” Earlier, on February 10, Dhawan showcased a “few of the many bruises” he sustained. Varun posted a close-up of his arm and biceps, which were slightly scratched and bruised.

“Few of the many bruises this week. War isn’t easy,” he wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, the actor had yesterday posted an adorable behind-the-scenes photo with actor Sunny Deol from the set of “Border 2.” The shooting for the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 war drama is currently underway in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi. In the photo, the duo was seen sitting on a military tanker, striking a pose for the shot. Varun wore a white vest paired with a blue shirt, brown pants, black sports shoes, and sunglasses. Sunny sported a blue shirt and green cargo pants for the picture.

In the caption, the ‘Bawaal’ actor wrote, “Sunny days. Hameraa saab ji (Our sir). #border2 #indianarmy Jan 2026.”

Meanwhile, Varun’s action-drama “Baby John,” which was released in theatres on December 25, 2024, will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from today, February 19. Sharing his excitement about the film reaching a global audience, the actor shared, “Baby John marks a significant milestone in my career, challenging me to step beyond my comfort zone—not only in terms of the physical demands of the role but also as an actor.”

Varun added, “Aspiring to lead a full-fledged actioner and collaborate with a genius like Atlee, I drew inspiration from the legendary action icons of Indian cinema. Working alongside Kalees, Keerthy, Wamiqa, Jackie Sir, and an incredibly dedicated and talented team made this journey thoroughly enriching. I am thrilled that Baby John will be reaching a global audience when it streams on Prime Video, with whom I share a longstanding and extremely rewarding relationship.” (IANS)