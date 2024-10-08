Bollywood Roundup: Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Bipasha Basu reveals daughter Devi’s ‘favourite book’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of her daughter Devi’s favourite new book.

Bipasha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her daughter holding on to her the book titled: “Devi’s Treasury of Nursery Rhymes.”

In the clip, she is seen telling her daughter to read her favourite rhyme from the book as Devi holds on to the treasured gift.

On October 4, Bipasha revealed that her “little lady” Devi is a “shoe lover” already. She posted a motley of moments from her holiday with her family. She posted a video, where Devi was seen trying on her “papa’s” shoes and Bipasha was asking her to not put her tiny foot into it as it is “too big”.

“Nonstop conversation with my little lady… Shoe lover already,” Bipasha captioned the video.

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan’s action thriller ‘Ajnabee’, got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 supernatural horror thriller ‘Raaz’.

She was then seen in films such as ‘Chor Machaaye Shor’, ‘Jism’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Aetbaar’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Corporate’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Race’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Raaz 3: The Third Dimension’, and ‘Welcome to New York’ among many others.

The actress was last seen in the crime thriller series ‘Dangerous’.

Talking about her husband, Karan has worked in television shows like ‘Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3’, ‘Dil Dosti Dance’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

He has appeared in movies like ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Bhram’.

Karan was last seen in ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of son Vayu playing from her Maldivian holiday

Mumbai– Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying her holiday in Maldives and shared an adorable glimpse of her son Vayu playing.

Sonam took to Instagram stories, where she shared two moments from her vacation. The first was a picture of her relaxing at the beach on a recliner. The actress is seen wearing a black tank top paired with oversized sunglasses and a boho styled chunky neck piece.

She then shared a video of her son Vayu playing with a ball. In the clip, her son’s back is towards the camera and is seen walking barefoot. Keeping the style in check, the toddler is seen wearing an olive green and white floral coord set paired with a bucket hat.

Sonam is joined by her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani for the holiday. On October 7, she shared a glimpse from Boolani’s birthday celebrations.

Sonam shared a string of pictures of Boolani with her son Vayu among many other moments.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the amazing @karanboolani ! Your positivity and passion inspire us all. Grateful to have you as part of our family. Here’s to another year of adventures, laughter, and unforgettable moments! Love you loads! #BirthdayBoy #FamilyLove.”

It was in 2018, when Sonam got married to her long time beau Anand Ahuja, a businessman in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The two welcomed their first born – Vayu in 2022.

Talking about films, Sonam had revealed that she is geared up to start shooting her first project post pregnancy early next year and said that she loves living so many interesting characters through her profession.

Sonam confirmed: “I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I’m looking forward to my next.”

Manushi Chhillar credits doctor father for inspiring her to be ‘clinician’ when she was ‘younger’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar credits her father and doctor Mitra Basu Chhillar for his dedication that inspired her to dream of being a “clinician” when she was younger.

Manushi took to Instagram where she re-shared a post by her father, who is in a conversation with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her podcast.

Sharing a glimpse of the chat, Manushi wrote a note for her dad, which read: “@dr_mitra_basu_chhillar, he’s always been more than just a doctor to me. Watching my dad pour his heart into helping others live healthier lives, day in and day out, shows me what passion truly looks like.”

“It’s his dedication that inspired me to dream of being a clinician when I was younger, and even now, his relentless commitment reminds me that age is no limit when you’re following your purpose,” she added.

Manushi, who comes from Rohtak, comes from a family full of doctors. Her father, Mitra Basu Chhillar, is a physician and scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), while her mother, Neelam Chhillar is the departmental head of neurochemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, New Delhi.

Talking about the actress, Manushi represented her state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant and won the title of Femina Miss India World 2017 and then went on to become the sixth contestant from India to be crowned Miss World after 17 years.

It was in 2022, when the 27-year-old actress made her acting debut with the historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj” starring Akshay Kumar. She was then seen in Vicky Kaushal’s “The Great Indian Family” and the science fiction action “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” with Akshay, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumar and Alaya F.

Manushi will next be seen in the action thriller “Tehran” starring John Abraham. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film is claimed to be based on true events.

Arjun Kapoor: I’m still that young boy who used to dream about being part of projects like ‘Singham Again’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is thrilled to play shades of gray in the upcoming film “Singham Again” and said that he might be the antagonist in the movie, but at heart, he is still that young boy who used to dream about being part of projects like this.

“It’s truly an honour to be part of something as iconic as Singham Again. Growing up, I’ve always admired Rohit sir’s work from a distance—whether it was watching Golmaal, Singham, or his other films as an audience member in the theaters.”

“Now standing alongside him, Ajay sir, Akshay sir, Ranveer, Kareena, Deepika, and Tiger—it feels surreal,” said Arjun.

The actor said he is genuinely overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for this opportunity.

“I might be the antagonist in this film, playing the role of the ‘danger,’ but at heart, I’m still that young boy who fell in love with cinema, who used to dream about being part of projects like this, added the actor.

He says it is the most fulfilling experience of his career, which began in 2012 with “Ishaqzaade”.

Arjun added: “This journey has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career, and being a part of such a powerhouse team is truly a privilege. I can’t wait for the audience to witness the magic we’ve created together, especially because it’s a film meant to entertain, excite, and leave them with an unforgettable Diwali experience.”

‘Singham Again’ went on floors in September 2023, and wrapped up in September 2024. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka. It is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024.

It features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

Gauri Khan receives heartwarming wishes from celebs on her 54th birthday

Mumbai– On Gauri Khan‘s 54th birthday on Tuesday, her close Farah Khan wished the producer and designer. The filmmaker and choreographer said that she loves

the fact that their effortless friendship fits in perfectly with laziness.

Farah took to Instagram and posted some goofy pictures with Gauri to wish her a happy birthday.

She captioned the post with birthday messages, “Happy Birthday @gaurikhan. I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with laziness, needless to say. I love you.”

Moreover, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a story where he uploaded an adorable picture with Gauri with a birthday note, which read: “Dearest and the bestest @gaurikhan, happy birthday stay the wonderful, hard working and focused person that you are always, lots of love for you always.

In another story, Malhotra shared an exquisite picture of Gauri, who is the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with the caption “Happy birthday Gauri”.

Gauri and Shah Rukh’s love story began in the 1980s when they met at a friend’s party. Then after several years of dating, they tied-the-knot in1991, in a grand celebration that blended both cultural traditions. The two share three children.

They welcomed their first born Aryan in 1997. They had Suhana in 2000. The couple had AbRam via surrogacy and announced his arrival in 2013.

Talking about Shah Rukh, the actor has been basking on the success of his films “Pathaan”, “Jawan” and “Dunki”. He reportedly next be seen in “King”. He will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies.”

It is said that the film is set to begin production in January 2025. The action thriller film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is described as an out-and-out action thriller revolving around Shah Rukh, Suhana and Abhishek Bachchan, who will play an antagonist, according to reports.

It will be shot in Europe. ‘King’ is said to be released in 2026.

Sonakshi Sinha says OTT allows actors to lend depth to their characters

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Kakuda’, has said that the medium of OTT allows actors to explore their characters in depth.

Sonakshi has done 2 OTT shows so far, a rustic and rooted ‘Dahaad’ and a period drama ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ in which she got to be the quintessential Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine.

She also got feted with the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in ‘Heeramandi’ recently at an awards function.

The actress said, “The fact that I’ve won this award two years in a row, first for Dahaad and now for Heeramandi, is truly humbling. It’s a testament to the kind of diverse and strong roles that the OTT space is now offering to actors. Each project gives me the chance to explore something new and push boundaries”.

She also shared her experience of working on both OTT and the big screen, as she shared, “OTT is truly a game-changer at the moment. The roles offered on OTT are more complex, layered, and challenging in ways that commercial films don’t always allow”.

“The big screen is more about entertaining a larger audience, while I feel that OTT offers more room to explore characters in depth, which has really resonated with viewers. I’ve received so much love for my work on both platforms, and I’m just grateful for it. It’s exciting to be part of this digital revolution where content is truly king”, she added.

The actress recently also shared her process for approaching her characters, she said, “I arrive on set, face the camera, and that’s when the character comes alive for me. It’s hard to explain, but having a strong imagination really helps”. (IANS)