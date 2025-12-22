Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Bhumi Pednekar’s Perfect Day: Family Time and Pizza

Mumbai, India — Actress Bhumi Pednekar is proving that happiness doesn’t need glamour, sharing a cheerful Instagram “latergram” from a recent outing filled with family time and pizza.

Posting photos from the get-together, the actor kept it simple and relatable, writing, “No greater joy than spending time with the ones you love and pizza.”

Known for taking on intense, socially driven roles on screen, Bhumi appeared relaxed and carefree off camera, enjoying comfort food and quality time away from work.

She was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi and recently appeared in the OTT series The Royals, which follows a struggling royal family trying to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort.

Shilpa Shetty Remembers Her Father on His Birthday With Emotional Tribute

Mumbai, India — Actress Shilpa Shetty paid a touching tribute to her late father, Surendra Shetty, on what would have been his 85th birthday, sharing heartfelt memories on social media.

Posting a series of throwback photos on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Cheers to 85, Dad! I hope you are enjoying your single malt up there,” offering a glimpse into their close bond. The pictures included warm hugs, childhood moments, and family snaps featuring sister Shamita Shetty and son Viaan.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher reacted to the post, wishing her father a happy birthday with heart and flower emojis.

Earlier this year, Shilpa had also marked her father’s ninth death anniversary with an emotional childhood photo, writing about how deeply she still misses him. Surendra Shetty passed away in October 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Versova residence.

On a separate note, Shilpa recently addressed reports surrounding a fraud and cheating case linked to her and husband Raj Kundra. The actress denied the allegations, calling them baseless, and said the matter is currently before the court.

Salman Khan Shows Off Ripped Physique Days Before Turning 60

Mumbai, India — Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is proving age is just a number, sharing gym photos just six days before his milestone 60th birthday and joking that he hopes to “look like this” when he actually hits the big day.

The actor posted the workout snaps on social media, showing off a lean, muscular frame in gym shorts and a vest. “I wish I could look like this when I turn 60 — 6 days from now,” Salman quipped, sending fans into a frenzy.

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped shooting for Galwan, a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley stand-off. After sporting a moustache for months during filming and appearances, Salman surprised fans with a clean-shaven look, which he recently flaunted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport under tight security.

Salman has also been busy with international commitments, including Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Doha, where he shared playful backstage moments showing off his flexibility.

As his birthday countdown continues, Salman’s message is loud and clear: 60 or not, the fitness game is still very much on.

Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to Mother Teji Bachchan on 18th Death Anniversary

Mumbai, India — Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered his late mother, Teji Bachchan, on her 18th death anniversary, dedicating the day to her memory with an emotional post.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared a photograph of his mother and wrote that there were no words left to say, only prayers, as he marked December 21 in quiet remembrance.

Teji Bachchan, wife of renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, passed away in December 2007 at the age of 93 after a prolonged illness. Though a homemaker, she remained deeply connected to the arts and loved the stage.

On the work front, Amitabh recently spoke about the postponement of his grandson Agastya Nanda’s upcoming film Ikkis, which is now set for a solo release on January 1. The war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The veteran actor is currently hosting the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, continuing his long association with the iconic quiz show.

Neha Dhupia Gets Emotional as Daughter Mehr Turns Flower Girl for the First Time

Mumbai, India — Actress Neha Dhupia was overcome with emotion as her seven-year-old daughter, Mehr, stepped into a wedding spotlight for the very first time as a flower girl.

Sharing a sweet video on social media, Neha captured the special moment as Mehr walked behind the bride toward the mandap, clutching flowers and looking picture-perfect. Neha and husband Angad Bedi were seen in traditional attire, while a teary-eyed Neha was gently comforted by Angad during the ceremony.

“Our baby girl became a flower girl for the first time, and hearts were full,” Neha wrote, calling the moment unforgettable.

The actress has often spoken about her deep bond with her children and frequently shares heartfelt posts about motherhood. Neha and Angad welcomed Mehr in November 2018 and later became parents again to a baby boy, Guriq, in October 2021.

For Neha, it was a proud, emotional moment — watching her little girl grow up, one flower petal at a time.

Priyanka Chopra Says Daughter Malti Loves Ghagra-Choli, Calls Herself an “Indian Princess”

Mumbai, India — Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed that her daughter Malti Marie is already embracing Indian culture and proudly calling herself an “Indian princess.”

Appearing on the opening episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, Priyanka shared that Malti loves dressing up in ghagra-choli, wearing bindis and bangles, and feeling connected to India. “Whenever she wears ghagra choli, she calls herself an Indian princess,” Priyanka said, adding that she’s trying to introduce her daughter to Indian traditions and values.

Priyanka also shared that Malti has travelled extensively across India with her, visiting cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Ayodhya.

During the episode, Priyanka spoke fondly about husband Nick Jonas, revealing that he once flew her above the clouds so she could see the moon and break her Karva Chauth fast. She also mentioned receiving sargi from her in-laws every year.

The actress flew to India specifically to kick off the new season of Kapil Sharma’s talk show. On the work front, Priyanka was recently in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Rashmika Mandanna Jokes About a “Second Job” on Cocktail 2 Sets

Mumbai, India — Actress Rashmika Mandanna is keeping things fun on the sets of Cocktail 2, joking that she may have found a second career behind the camera.

The actress shared a playful Instagram Story showing herself clicking shots on set, captioning the photo “Shots without actors.” Taking a light-hearted dig at the film’s cinematographer, she added, “My 2nd job is secure.. No?”

Rashmika has been regularly giving fans sneak peeks from the shoot, including moments from the film’s Italy schedule, where she shared everything from goofy selfies to scenic runs and ice-cream breaks.

Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and is backed by Maddock Films, with Homi Adajania returning as director. The plot is being kept tightly under wraps, with the film expected to hit theatres in 2026.

Apart from Cocktail 2, Rashmika also has Mysaa in the pipeline, an emotional action thriller in which she plays a woman from the Gond community. (Source: IANS)