Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, and more…

Richa has already finished shooting for ‘Fukrey 3’, and will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series ‘Heeramandi’ on Netflix.

On the film front, Richa completed her maiden production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ under her and Ali Fazal’s production house, Pushing Button Studios.

“Basically, three women entrepreneurs will be selected for courses in branding, marketing, financial planning etc. It’s easy to write a note on women empowerment or coin a slogan on it, but the real work starts when you actually do something about it.”

Richa said, “Whether it’s a small business or a big one, there are various aspects to it such as branding, marketing, financial planning etc., and it’s very important to educate entrepreneurs about these. I want to help amazing female entrepreneurs who are putting in the work to stand up for their vision and create a space for themselves.

The actress has announced an extension of her 2022 initiative — ‘Undercurrent Lab’ — which was targeted to help women in the film industry find training in departments where they lack representation or have no representation at all.

Actresswill support three upcoming woman entrepreneurs for any course they like to pursue which can come handy to brush up their skills to develop their businesses further.

Zoya Akhtar: Imperative for co-creators to have shared set of values

Mumbai– Filmmaker-producer Zoya Akhtar, who is known for films such as ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’, is gearing up for her new streaming series ‘Dahaad’ which she has co-created with her frequent collaborator Reema Kagti.

Zoya feels that when working in a collaborative set-up as a creator, it’s important to have a shared set of values as it gives a clarity of thought and also fine tunes the narrative.

Talking about the same, Zoya told IANS: “The most important thing when you co-write or co-create a project is to have a shared set of values. Your value system should be similar only then you will be able to do complete justice to your story. When you get an idea, things organically start coming to you. It’s then up to you to decide what goes in the frame and what stays out.”

Zoya, who is also the producer of the series, said she finds her strength in creative production.

“My strength lies more in creative production. I can get a cast together, the crew together and I can work towards how the final output will look visually but with regards to budgeting and logistics that is expected out of a regular producer, I would say it’s not my strongest area,” she said.

‘Dahaad’ will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 12.

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who delivered a spoken word piece at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert, shared her experience of being a part of the ceremony.

The actress was invited by the Royal family of the UK and presented the Coronation Choir and ‘Higher Love’ hitmaker Steve Winwood. The coronation is the act of placing the crown upon a monarch’s head, and is a major cultural event in the UK.

The concert was attended by more than 20,000 people, with millions watching around the world. Speaking about her experience, Sonam said, “It was an unforgettable experience. Presenting the Coronation Choir and Steve Winwood in front of such a massive audience, with the world watching, was a real thrill.”

Sonam introduced the Commonwealth virtual choir comprising performers from across the 56 Commonwealth countries, alongside Winwood.

She was dressed in an outfit created for the occasion by two prominent designers from India and the UK.

The actress was accompanied by her husband, Anand Ahuja, and friends Imran Amed and Nikhil Mansata.

She further mentioned, “At the same time, I was in my element — getting ready, going on stage, hearing the cheers, and seeing the love from people. It was a blast because my friends and family were right there cheering me on! I love moments like these that remind me why I do what I do.”

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas’ dating history

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra has said that she didn’t pay attention to her man’s past, with him previously being in high- profile romances with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo.

Appearing on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, she told host Alex Cooper: “I don’t give a f*** who he’s dated.”

“We are talking about the future… I always say this – I don’t read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple started dating in May 2018 — two months before he proposed and seven months before their wedding — but when they first came into each other’s lives, Priyanka was hesitant.

She said: “I didn’t even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, ‘I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.'”

“And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker.”

“Always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he’s propped up… I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. (But) my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard.”

The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker made the first move when he slid into his future wife’s DMs with a very direct message.

She recalled: “Literally, his message was, ‘I’ve been told we should meet’. How cocky? So sexy.”

Once she had been on Google and seen the music video for his track ‘Close’, she decided to give him a chance.

She said: “(I thought), ‘That body deserves at least a date.’ Every time he sings that song on stage for me, I get weak in the knees… I landed on that video and I saw it and I had to like open the window or something.”

She fired back with her own cheeky message, teasing: “My response to him was, ‘Why don’t you text me? My team can see my DMs.’ ”

Five years later, Priyanka explained his support for her helps keep their relationship strong.

She said: “He’s the most excited about the shows that I’m doing, he was most excited, you know, when I’m on a carpet.”

“He’ll step aside and he’ll take like pictures of me. That’s what you want. You want your man to be your champion.” (IANS)