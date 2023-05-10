The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA Hosts Sold Out Annual Gala on May 21

- Advertisement -

Boston, MA- The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, a global leader in providing hot, unlimited mid-day meals to over 2 million children every day in 22,000+ schools across 15 States and 2 Union Territories in India, will host its sold-out annual gala on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Marriott Burlington Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Author, Poet, and Professor Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni will be the Keynote speaker. Special Guest Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, and honored guest Desh Deshpande will join the gala.

Emcee for the event Taniya Nayak (Host at HGTV) will host the evening’s proceedings. Vocalist Reeshabh Purohit and guitarist Inesh Krishnamurthy will provide entertainment.

The event, coordinated by the Boston Chapter co-Chairs Ajita Bhat, Bela Chandhok, Chandu Shah, Rajeev Jain, Venkat Kolluri, and National Community Ambassador Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, with the support of Board Advisor Rakesh Kamdar is sold out.

“The Boston Chapter, established in 2006, is the oldest Chapter of the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA and has a strong and generous donor base throughout Massachusetts,

New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island,” said Navin Goel, CEO of Akshaya Patra USA.

“Event sponsors and donors will be recognized and thanked through event promotion, marketing material, and social media. It costs only $20 to feed a child for an entire school year. We invite you to register and join us for the gala to support this noble cause,” said Ankita Narula, Vice President of Akshaya Patra USA.

Anyone interested in becoming an event sponsor or donor can find more information on the Akshaya Patra USA website (2023 Boston Gala – Akshaya Patra Foundation USA (akshayapatrausa.org).

It costs only $20 to feed a child for an entire school year.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Akshaya Patra USA website.

The Foundation would also like to thank several anonymous donors for contributing and supporting.

Akshaya Patra, established in 2000, has served over 3.5 billion meals to school children in India, with 66 kitchens operating in 15 States and 2 Union Territories. The organization’s innovative approach and commitment to making a positive impact have allowed it to serve 2 million meals daily to government school children. In response to the COVID-19 lockdown in India, Akshaya Patra has served more than 240 million meals to migrant workers and vulnerable communities.