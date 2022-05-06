Bollywood Roundup: Ashi Singh, Kajal Pisal, Ranveer Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ashi Singh’s new-found love for ‘mehendi’ on the sets of ‘Meet’

Mumbai– TV actress Ashi Singh has developed a new hobby of designing ‘mehendi’ during the ongoing sequence in the show ‘Meet’.

As she mentions: “I have always been enthusiastic about art, be it drawing, sketching, or painting. However, designing mehendi is my new-found love that I discovered while shooting for one of the sequences for ‘Meet’.”

“In fact, I started doing this as a fun activity on the sets of the show, but I soon started developing an interest in it and designed the mehendi for our on-set ‘dulhan’ Isha (Tamanna Jaiswal),” she adds.

She concludes how everyone on the sets liked her designs: “I must say that everybody on the sets entrusted me with the design and the team executed it well. I got a lot of appreciation for the design, and that makes me really happy.”

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

Kajal Pisal goes bad for ‘Sirf Tum’

Mumbai– Actress Kajal Pisal, currently seen playing the role of Asha in TV show ‘Sirf Tum’, is excited as her role in the show turns out to be negative in the upcoming track.

She says: “I’m excited as my role in the show is turning negative. I personally enjoy doing negative roles. Earlier I played a grey shaded role but now it’s a pure negative one. I hope my audience will accept and enjoy my new onscreen image.”

Kajal is not bothered about trolls. She continues: “I have actually heard and read about an actress playing a vamp getting trolled over social media. But I also feel that now the audience should be aware and understand that it’s just a role which we act for. We are not so negative in our real lives. Like we share a friendly bond with everyone on set and off camera we are friends.”

Talking ahead about being typecast for negative roles ahead in her acting career. She adds: “Actually I’m also not afraid of getting typecast. Till the time I’m getting good work and a great screen timing I’m okay doing negative roles.”

Kajal is known for featuring in iconic shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others.

Ranveer Singh in complete awe of ‘DID L’il Masters 5’ contestant Ahmed Raja’s performance

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all praise for ‘DID L’il Masters 5’ contestant Ahmed Raja’s performance.

Ranveer said: “You are superb, and I believe the courage you have shown is incredible. People are generally afraid of even coming up on stage, but you are the real embodiment of the spirit of life, and I believe we get to learn a lot from you.”

‘You are just seven years old, but I learned a lot from you in these past 2 minutes. It was an honour watching you perform on this stage, and we are blessed to witness this today. You truly are inspiring,” he added.

Host Jay Bhanushali also added: “The day all of us saw Ahmed on the stage of ‘DID L’il Masters’, we all wanted to support him somehow, and I feel Inali Foundation is taking up a great initiative. The way this foundation is sponsoring his lifetime education and is helping him with prosthetic limbs is a remarkable attempt.”

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’Souza are the judges on ‘DID Li’l Masters Season 5’.

‘DID Li’l Masters 5’ airs on Zee TV.

Summer In The Belly: Mitaali Nag’s big ‘no’ to fast food, deep-fried, street food

Mumbai– Actress Mitaali Nag, who is currently seen playing Devyani in the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, is very concerned about her diet plans and health during summers.

She says: “Our bodies’ requirements alter with every changing season. During the summer season, our bodies lose water at a rapid rate. It is essential to replenish this lost water to keep the body’s electrolytes in balance and remain hydrated. Food items that are rich in water content, cool the body and contain lots of essential vitamins and minerals are to be looked out for during the summer months.”

“Seasonal fruits and veggies contain abundant nutrients. For me, my diet plans during summer mostly includes Roasted gram powder, Lemonade, seasonal fruits like mangoes, berries, melon, Cucumber and coconut and coconut water or sugarcane juice. I also switch to more curd, buttermilk and sweet corn during hot days.”

The actress who has earlier acted in many TV shows such as ‘Afsar Bitiya’, ‘Draupadi’, ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’ among others reveals she avoids junk foods during summers.

She adds: “Being consistent and staying active despite the heat is the key to achieving fitness. So I make myself more active either by going for early morning walks or cycling, swimming or playing some indoor games like tennis. I try to start indoor maximum time during the afternoon. And if I move out I make sure to apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the harsh rays of the sun. And summers are big no to fast food, deep-fried or street food.”

Manika Mehrotra opens up on her comeback in ‘Sab Satrangi’

Mumbai– ‘Sab Satrangi’ actress Manika Mehrotra, essaying the role of Shweta, talks about the upcoming sequence and how her comeback in the show will make the storyline intriguing.

She says: “I am truly excited to be back in ‘Sab Satrangi’. Shweta’s character is returning at a critical juncture and her entry is surely going to disrupt life for Mannu (Mohit Kumar) and Gargi (Kangan Baruah).”

As the actress was just seen in 2-3 episodes, she is sure her audience would love to watch her traits and intent. So, there is an interest quotient that will add up to the daily soap.

“They would be up for a real surprise now as the lesser known nuances of her character start playing out. She is here for a purpose and it would be interesting to see how she affects everyone around. I would urge the audience to keep watching Sab Satrangi and gear up for the twists ahead,” she adds.

‘Sab Satrangi’ airs on Sony SAB.

Nushrratt Bharuccha hits back at trolls over condom salesgirl role

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been promoting her upcoming release ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ where she plays the character of a condom salesgirl, on her social media.

The actress was recently subjected to severe trolling by some people on the Internet. Earlier, she shared a few posters and creatives from her movie on her Instagram which were stormed by negative comments from trolls.

The actress decided to share the vulgar comments that were posted in the comments section. She shared a video where she can be seen talking about the filthy comments. She said in the video, “A few days back I added two posters from my film on Instagram, in which I, a woman, am seen promoting condoms but people took it in another way. Generally people share the best comments on their profiles but since yesterday so much has been happening with me so I decided to share the worst comments that I’ve received.”

She added, “Bass yehi soch toh badalni hai. Koi baat nahi, aap ungli uthao aur mein aawaz uthaungi (This is the type of thinking I want to change. But no worries, you point fingers at me and I will raise my voice).”

Nushrratt received a lot of support from her followers in the comments section, who asked her to not hide the names of the trolls instead put them on display for everyone to see.

Talking about ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, the film which also stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi, follows the story of a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her city and how she fights against the societal taboos. (IANS)