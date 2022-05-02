Bollywood Roundup: Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Kangana, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Lock Upp’: Anjali Arora attempted suicide, says she drank phenyl

Mumbai– Actress Anjali Arora reveals she attempted to commit suicide by consuming phenyl, on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show ‘Lock Upp.’

Anjali reveals “I attempted suicide when I was in 11th class. I was with my brother. He was very protective of me. I bunked my class and went to a cafe and smoked hookah and my brother got to know this from somewhere and he slapped me in front of everyone in that cafe. I begged him not to tell my father, but he told him. My dad also hit me that day.”

She continues: “Then I went to my room, locked the door and drank phenyl, after one hour my brother unlocked the door and took me to the hospital. My family realised their mistake.”

Kangana adds: “I also had cousin brothers who were restrictive towards me. There are people like this everywhere. but you can’t dominate like this. Suicide is a very big step. There are phases in life, where everyone thinks one has to die, but aisa nahi hota Anjali (doesn’t happen like this Anjali).”

Anjali then clarifies that: “I don’t want to send out the wrong message to anyone, I just shared my experience.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

‘Lock Upp’: Saisha Shinde opens up on having sex with well-known fashion designer

Mumbai– ‘Lock Upp’ contestant Saisha Shinde surprised everyone with her secret on the show. She revealed about her relationship with a well-known fashion designer in the industry.

In the judgement day episode, Saisha, Payal Rohtagi and Anjali Arora were in bottom 3.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut told them: “I’m straightforwardly giving you an option of revealing the secret without buzzer round.”

Saisha said: “I was in new industry and I met my favourite designer and when I met him, I was very excited, he called me to his hotel room. But he talked to me very nicely. He tried to show he had a sad life and he has no one, so I just hugged him and we had sex. After that we were in touch but eventually I heard from other friends that he used to do this with 7-8 male friends of mine.”

“When this secret start spreading, I was banned from fashion week. He cheated on me, he had a boyfriend in each metropolitan city. but I have worked so much in life and I hope my story inspires people to not to get influenced by such things,” she added.

Kangana replied: “Sexual exploitation is real. People say it happens in every industry, either it is a boy or girl but you’ll always find yourself targeted. Even after ‘MeToo’ movement happened nothing changed much. I was also banned by many because I supported them.”

Kangana feels ‘inspired’ after meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and said that she feel “humbled, honoured and inspired” after meeting him.

Kangana shared two pictures from her meet with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Instagram on Sunday evening and captioned: “Today I had the great fortune of meeting maharaj @myogi_adityanath ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections… It was a wonderful evening maharaj ji’s compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me. I feel humbled, honoured and inspired.”

This is not the first time the actress has met Yogi Adityanath. The two met last year on October 2.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. The action entertainer also is directed by Razneesh Ghai, also starring Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee among others.

‘Dhakkad’ releases in theatres on May 20.

Anil Bishnoi dons khaki for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming ‘Selfiee’

Mumbai– TV actor Anil Bishnoi, who made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan’s ‘Three Monkeys’ is delighted to join the star cast of upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

He says: “I feel really blessed to be part of ‘Selfiee’. Like every actor I too had wished to do movies with Dharma Productions. But I never knew it was going to be fulfilled so soon. It’s like a dream come true for me. I’m really enjoying and learning from talented stars like Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi while shooting.”

The movie is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama ‘Driving Licence’ and will be directed by Raj Mehta. It also stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Anil will be seen as a cop. He reveals: “I will be seen as Rajesh Singh. I’m playing a cop in the movie. It’s a very promising and challenging role and I believe my audience will enjoy watching me.”

Anil began his acting career as a theatre artiste. Later he also appeared in popular TV shows like ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’, ‘Paapnaashini Ganga’ and ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’.

Shubhangi Atre joins Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil’ campaign

Mumbai– Actress Shubhangi Atre, who currently essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ has shown her support to Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil Movement’

She says: “On a mission to save the world’s soils from extinction, the Save Soil movement, founded by global visionary Sadhguru, was the need of the hour. I’m supporting and becoming part of his movement. I urge my audience and all well wishers to understand and realize the importance of our soil before it’s too late. Healthy soil is crucial for our life and wellbeing. However, it is said that soils across the globe today are being threatened and damaged by human activities for their greed.”

Bringing to light the race against time to stop the desertification of the earth, Sadhguru, launched the global movement.The Movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation.

The actress further shared gratitude for Sadhguru.

She said: “I’m thankful that Sadhguru is showing us the path and putting all his efforts to save earth. Soil is one of the earth’s most important natural resources. It underpins human food production systems, supports the cultivation of vegetation for feed, fibre and fuel, and has the potential to help combat and mitigate climate change. It’s also a rich and complex ecosystem, accommodating a staggering array of biodiversity. Therefore, the importance of soil on life is vast.”

Shubhangi is known for featuring in popular shows such as ‘Kasturi’, ‘Chidiya Ghar’, ‘Do Hanson Ka Jodaa’ among others. (IANS)