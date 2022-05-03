TiE Boston to Live Broadcast Fireside Chat of Philanthropist and MIT Corp. Life Member Desh Deshpande with Raj Sharma On May 4

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—TiE Boston, one of the largest organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem and connecting entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists, announced that the organization will live broadcast a Fireside Chat with Philanthropist and MIT Corporation Life Member Desh Deshpande on May 4th, 2022.

The live event will allow viewers and audiences worldwide to ask questions during hour-long session. To get all the details and access to the live chat, please click here to register.

The fireside chat with Mr. Deshpande will be moderated by Raj Sharma, who has been named as one of the nation’s top financial advisors by leading publications such as Forbes, Financial Times and Barron’s. Mr. Sharma is Managing Director – Wealth Management and Head of The Sharma Group, a Boston-based high-end boutique within Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group.

The Fireside Chats is a series of talks with TiE-Boston Founders as the organization celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. On May 7, TiE-Boston will host it 25th anniversary gala at Renaissance Hotel in Boston’s Seaport District. Legendary technology entrepreneur Ray Stata will be the keynote speaker at the event.

Mr. Deshpande is a philanthropist, mentor, a successful serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author of “On Entrepreneurship and Impact.” Moreover, he is co-founder, along with Jaishree, of the Deshpande Foundation. He is also the President and Chairman of Sparta Group LLC, a family investment office. He has pursued an entrepreneurial career for more than three decades. In addition, he serves as a life-member of the MIT Corporation, and his support has made possible MIT’s Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation.

Mr. Sharma has more than 30 years of financial services experience. Before joining Merrill in 1987, he worked for 12 years as a financial analyst, management executive and media specialist. Passionate about giving back to his community and the world, he is active in many local and global organizations. He is a former chairman and current trustee of The Boston Harbor Island Alliance, sits on the board of trustees of Emerson College and serves as chairman of Youth LEAD, an organization devoted to promoting dialogue and tolerance among young people.

“We’re looking forward to the Fireside Chat between two legendary entrepreneurial pioneers and philanthropists,” said TiE Boston President Anu Chitrapu. “In addition, we’re looking forward to the 25th anniversary gala on May 7 where one can meet greet original TiE-Boston founders.”