TiE Boston Appoints Chris Sauer as New Executive Director

BOSTON — TiE Boston, one of the region’s most influential business organizations supporting entrepreneurship, announced the appointment of veteran international educator and nonprofit leader Chris Sauer as its new Executive Director.

With more than three decades of global experience in education, program development, and international partnership-building, Mr. Sauer brings a dynamic leadership perspective to the non-profit organization.

In his new role, Mr. Sauer will oversee TiE Boston’s day-to-day operations, lead the implementation of strategic initiatives, manage programming and partnerships, and support the organization’s mission to foster entrepreneurship through mentorship, education, networking, and funding. He will work closely with the TiE Boston Board, sponsors, and members to drive innovation and community engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the TiE Boston community,” said Purnanand Sarma, President of TiE Boston. “Chris brings a global mindset, deep leadership experience, and a passion for building strong, impactful organizations. The Board and I are excited to work alongside him to take TiE Boston’s programs and outreach to the next level.”

Sauer’s diverse background includes teaching and administrative roles across junior secondary schools, high schools, and universities in locations such as Botswana, the Navajo Nation, and across the U.S. and Asia. He has designed and led international pathway programs and higher education partnerships in Malaysia, India, China, Vietnam, the Caribbean, Central America, and the Middle East, with a strong focus on student access and success.

“Chris’s appointment marks an important moment for TiE Boston as we look to deepen our impact and grow our community,” said Joseph Falcao, Treasurer of TiE Boston. “His leadership experience in education and his global perspective will be a tremendous asset to our members and the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

“I’m honored and excited to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization,” said Mr. Sauer. “TiE Boston has an incredible legacy of supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and I look forward to working with our dedicated team and members to build on that foundation.”

Since its founding in 1997, TiE Boston has served as a vital hub for founders, investors, and business leaders in Massachusetts. Its robust network of serial entrepreneurs and seasoned executives provides mentorship, capital access, and strategic support to emerging entrepreneurs through a suite of signature programs.

