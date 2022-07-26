Bollywood Roundup: Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, Akshay Kumar, and more…

Allu Arjun show off his style guru self in an ad shot by Trivikram

Hyderabad– After setting the box office on fire with “Pushpa – The Rise”, Tollywood star Allu Arjun is busy completing his brand endorsements as well as raising expectations about the upcoming sequel.

The stylish star was seen shooting for a commercial in Hyderabad, helmed by ace movie director Trivikram Srinivas. As Allu Arjun, popularly known as the Icon Star, arrived at the shoot, he was seen sporting a funky shirt and a black hat. He was also seen wearing a red jacket and white T-shirt with black jeans paired perfectly with white shoes.

A look at the pictures of the star from the sets makes it abundantly clear that he was all set to stir a storm with his cool looks. The actor is on a constant spree of signing brands. As a result, he has a long list of brand shoots lined up.

“Pushpa: The Rule”, which will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their characters in the first movie, will be theatrically released next year, which gives the icon star plenty of time to go on a brand endorsement spree.

Chennai– Actress Shruti Haasan, who completed 13 years in the film industry recently, says that Cinema has become the greatest source of joy in her life.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video expressing gratitude and wrote, “Magical 13 years – I never actually thought I’d do more than a movie. Even I wasn’t born to do this. I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life – in fact, it has given me the life I’m so grateful for.

“Through the years, I’ve learned a lot on how to weather success and failures, how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all, to appreciate the honour of telling stories and giving souls to women I’ve never known before.

“I’m so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted, ever.

“Thank you for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art.

“p.s. – Weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently. It eventually pays off! Thank you. Thank you for these 13 years!”

Akshay Kumar: Comedy my favourite genre, but I constantly chase new roles

Mumbai– Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says even though comedy is his favourite genre, he loves experimenting with characters and is in a constant chase for new things.

“Though comedy is my favourite genre, I love experimenting with different roles. I have a hunger for this, I constantly chase the new. So one could say I am a very greedy kind of a person when it comes to work,” Akshay said.

The actor’s film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is set to have its world television premiere on Zee Cinema on July 31. He says the movie is a “mass entertainer”.

Akshay added: “I’ve taken up a film like this after a long time. Not only does it sketch out the hero to be an unconventional villain but also, the whole film outlines a fresh narrative for the audience to just sit back and enjoy.”

Akshay’s co-star Arshad Warsi added that ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is the kind of film he would definitely watch.

Arshad Warsi added: “It is light-hearted, with thrill, drama, and greatly written characters. Comedy is one of the most difficult genres there is; one has to have impeccable timing with the punchlines and sense of humour to make it look effortless. But my aim, always, is to get into the character so much that I make you forget who I am. I make you forget what my previous one was, and that works for me. It’s always a breeze collaborating with Akshay Kumar.

“He is a great person at heart. I think that is one of the reasons he just goes on and on and on. Everybody wants to cast him because he is absolutely trouble-free. Apart from that, Bachchhan Paandey also gave me the opportunity to work with beautiful Kriti Sanon. She is a joy to work with, so hardworking and extremely sincere.”

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda’.

Big B dubs for his cameo appearance in Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his iconic baritone for narration for the upcoming Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’, where he will also be seen in a cameo appearance.

The film stars Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi and is directed by Jay Bodas.

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit says: “Amit Ji always brings child-like energy to work. Even in a dubbing studio, he is full of joy and gives his all to every line, every word, and every inflection.”

“He has always been a master of long dialogues and to see him wrap up a long dubbing session with such passion and ease and that too in Gujarati was truly a humbling and inspiring experience.”

Jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ is touted as a family-centric comedy. The film is releasing on August 19.

This is not the first time Amitabh is lending his iconic voice. The thespian has also lent his vocal prowess for songs such as ‘Rang barse’, ‘Hori khele Raghuveera’, ‘Rozana Jiye’ and ‘Ekla cholo re’, among many others.

