Personalise your lipstick

New Delhi– If there’s one thing better than having a lipstick, it’s having a Free Personalised Lipstick! Who wouldn’t want to own a favourite lipstick shade engraved with a name, monogram, or a short, personalised message? It’s the obvious choice!

Colorbar offers a unique range of bespoke services to all walk-in customers across select stores called Colorbar Play! This National Lipstick Day, get a free engraving service for all Colorbar lipstick walk-ins.

Celebrate national lipstick day with these eco-friendly and non-toxic lipsticks

Powerkiss Vegan Matte Lipcolor

Colorbar’s vegan liquid lipcolor, infused with vitamin E and tea tree oil, gives optimum hydration and nutrition to your lips with just a single stroke of application. With a 12-hour smudge-proof and non-sticky consistency, this highly pigmented matte lipcolour eliminates the need for frequent touch-ups. It’s lightweight, non-transferable, and comes in 18 contemporary colours. Get your hands on this must-have cruelty-free range for the low price of Rs 499.

Sinful Matte Lipcolor

The sinful matte lipcolor is infused with sea fennel wax and provides an ultra-soft feel to your lips. The matte lipstick also contains optical diffusers, which hide imperfections on the lips and make them appear smoother. The lip colour delivers a dramatic burst of colour that is long-lasting, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof. It has a pleasant matte finish, a smooth and creamy texture. The collection is available in 24 various colors and costs RS 1200.

Starry Flip Lipcolor

The Starry Flip Lipcolor drenches lips in one easy stroke. The weightless colour sets for indelible wear and gives a perfect matte finish. Press coated lips together to magically transform this matte liquid lipstick into a dazzling glitter lip, and reveal progressively sparkly finish as you go! One can choose from 5 dazzling colours for Rs 1200 (IANS)