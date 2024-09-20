Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt pours out love for Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt has shared some unseen pictures with her father, director Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

Alia took to her photo-sharing platform Instagram and posted two pictures simultaneously and wrote a caption while pouring immense love for her father.

The caption read, “sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do (with sunflower emoji). Happy birthday pops/g-pa (with a balloon emoji) there’s no one like you”.

The first picture shared is from her wedding day in which the actress was seen getting ready while Mahesh was seen standing as a protective father to accompany her adorable daughter for her grand day.

The second picture showed Alia and Mahesh having a nap while leaning their heads towards the wall.

Soon after Alia’s post surfaced online, fans took her comments sections and shared blessings for Mahesh Bhatt.

A user wrote, “Happy Birthday to Raha’s Nana!” (with two heart emojis).

Another user wrote, “Happy birthday our Queen’s daddy” (with a heart emoji).

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all geared up for her upcoming release ‘Jigra’ helmed by director Vasan Bala.

The teaser of the film has completely shaken the internet with its power-packed setup as Alia steps into the action arena to save her brother.

The upcoming action thriller film will be theatrically released on October 11, 2024, in a clash with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer- ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

‘Jigra’ also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles.

The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Shiv Rawail’s directorial titled ‘Alpha’ alongside ‘Munjya’ fame actor Sharvari Wagh. ‘Alpha’ is the first female-based espionage thriller in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’. The project has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Anupam Kher pens heartwarming note for ‘Saaransh’ director Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a note with a throwback picture on the joyous occasion of renowned director Mahesh Bhatt’s 76th birthday.

On Friday, taking to his photo-sharing platform, Anupam who has 7.4 million followers on Instagram shared a throwback picture from his debut film ‘Saaransh’ which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Anupam captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday #BhattSaab! Thank you for having faith in me 40years back. And giving me the extraordinary role of #BVPradhan in a film like #Saaransh. And as they say #RestIsHistory. May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. May your creative genius self continue to inspire all of us. Love and prayers always.” (with heart and hands emoji).

The picture shared by Anupam featured him with renowned actress Rohini Hattangadi and Mahesh Bhatt in the frame as they prepared for the shot.

‘Saaransh’ also featured Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The family-drama film was bankrolled by the late Tarachand Barjatya who was the founder of Rajshri Productions. The film’s music was done by Ajit Verman and edited by renowned director David Dhawan.

In the upcoming years ‘Saaransh’ was acclaimed as a huge benchmark in Indian Cinema for its storyline with captive performances.

Kher made his iconic debut with the Mahesh Bhatt directorial and since then, the duo has been associated with many iconic films that include, ‘Daddy’, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, ‘Janam, ‘Chaahat’, ‘Gumrah’, ‘Papa Kahte Hai and many others.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt is once again going to take the director’s chair as he will be directing the ‘Hum’ fame actors 543rd film titled, ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’.

The upcoming film marks their collaboration after 28 years as they last worked together in the 1992 action-drama ‘Maarg’.

‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ also features Esha Deol, Adah Sharma, and Ishwak Singh in lead roles. The film is based on the real-life story of Dr. Ajay Murdia who is the founder of the largest fertility chain Indira IVF.

The ‘Karthikeya 2’ is all set to feature in the political drama ‘Emergency’ which is helmed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is also gearing up for another film titled ‘Vijay 69’, helmed by Akshay Roy. The storyline of the upcoming film revolves around a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

Rakul Preet Singh relives ‘DDLJ’ moment during ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ shoot

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh, currently busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ in Punjab, shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action with her fans. The diva revealed that she is experiencing her own ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) moment while on set, enjoying the scenic beauty and iconic feel of the location.

Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers on Instagram, recently treated her fans to a series of photos from the sets of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. In the pictures, Rakul can be seen posing in a casual yet stylish outfit—sporting a shirt and denim jeans—while enjoying the rustic charm of an agricultural field in Punjab.

Alongside these scenic shots, she also shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from her vanity van, giving fans an inside look at her day on set.

The post is captioned as: “Post packup mood… Not to miss my DDLJ moment in Punjab ka khet”.

Rakul was referring to the iconic track ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer musical romantic DDLJ, which was shot in Punjab’s lush green fields.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is the upcoming sequel of the 2019 romantic comedy, which was written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali. Alongside Rakul, the film featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.

The sequel will feature Ajay and R Madhavan. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rakul is married to filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. They had tied the knot on February 21, 2024 in Goa.

On the professional front, Rakul made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film, ‘Gilli’, which was a remake of Selvaraghavan’s ‘7G Rainbow Colony’.

She then went on to feature in Telugu movies like ‘Keratam’, ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Rough’, ‘Loukyam’, ‘Current Theega’, ‘Bruce Lee’, ‘Nannaku Prematho’, ‘Dhruva’ and ‘Jaya Janaki Nayaka’ among others.

Rakul also did Tamil films like ‘Thadaiyara Thaakka’, ‘Puthagam’, ‘Yennamo Yedho’, ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, and ‘Boo’.

The Hindi films which starred Rakul are– ‘Yaariyan’, ‘Aiyaary’, ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Cuttputlli’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Thank God’, and ‘Chhatriwali’.

She last featured in Tamil vigilante action film ‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, and is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The movie is sequel to the 1996 film ‘Indian’, and Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy.

Apart from Rakul, it also features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in the pivotal roles.

She also has ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ in the kitty.

Alaya F’s gorges on detox food: Edamame, granola bowls and more

Mumbai– It seems Bollywood actress Alaya F is currently on a detox diet going by the pictures she has shared on her social media.

Alaya took to Instagram stories, where she shared her healthy breakfast and lunch. The first image featured a smoothie bowl and granola bowl among many other things.

The second was a glimpse of her lunch which included a bowl full of quinoa, edamame and guacamole, which she captioned as “Lunch time”.

It was in 2020, when Alaya, daughter of former actress Pooja Bedi made her debut with the family comedy-drama film “Jawaani Jaaneman”, where she played a 21-year-old girl claiming a 40-year-old person who has a hatred for marriages, to be her father.

She was then seen in shades of gray for the first time as Kainaaz Irani, a woman in an abusive marriage in the 2022 film “Freddy” opposite Kartik Aaryan.

In 2023, she was in “Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat”, opposite Karan Mehta. She then featured in films such as “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha. Her most recent work includes the Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Srikanth”.

Earlier this month, she was spotted alongside actor Babil Khan at the airport, sparking speculation about a potential new project, or a relationship between them.

The video showed Alaya wearing a black sleeveless top and paired it with matching jeans. She kept her makeup minimal and rounded off the look with white sneakers.

Babil sported an all-black outfit, and completed his airport look with a bucket cap.

The duo flashed their smiles for the camera, as they stepped out with a cuppa in their hands.

Babil, who is the son of late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, was last seen in the web series ‘The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984’. It also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

Babil has also been a part of projects like “Qala”, and “Friday Night Plan”.

He will next be seen in “The Umesh Chronicles” in the pipeline.

Ananya Panday: I’ve become a lot more vocal about what I stand for

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday reminisced about her initial years as a woman in the film industry and shared that she has become a lot more vocal about what I stand for.

“I’ve become a lot more vocal about what I stand for. What keeps me going is seeing change; knowing that speaking up or even through cinema you can actually make an impact.”

“Even if one young girl comes up to me and says I am myself because you are yourself and I feel comfortable in my skin, for me that’s where I have done my job. I think seeing change is a huge reason why I keep going,” Ananya shared.

Ananya, who made her debut in 2019 with “Student of the Year 2” and her most recent work is “Call Me Bae”, was speaking at Prime Video’s “Maitri: Female First Collective”.

She stressed on the importance of building a supportive environment for her contemporaries and shared her thoughts on the power of female friendships in the world of glitz and glamour.

She added: “They keep pitting women against each other, actresses against actresses, but with Sara (Ali Khan) and Janhavi (Kapoor) it’s not a very conscious attempt, we constantly try to be there for each other and support each other very publicly, so that we are showing people this is how female friendships are supposed to be like, don’t believe any other way.”

Launched in 2022, “Maitri: Female First Collective” is an initiative that aims to create a safe space for women in Indian media and entertainment.

Talking about her upcoming films, Ananya will next be seen in the thriller “CTRL” by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The actress will essay the role of a content creator in the upcoming streaming thriller.

This project marks Ananya’s second film following ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, which explores the digital space impacting lifestyle.

In ‘CTRL’, the actress stars alongside Vihaan Samat, portraying a romantic couple who produce content on social media. The film questions the dependency on technology in the current times and the digital revolution.

Anushka Sen’s global adventure continues: From K-Pop to Big Apple

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sen, fresh from her recent trip to South Korea for a global project, has now made her way to the vibrant streets of New York City.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who boasts an impressive 39.4 million followers, shared captivating glimpses from her travels, featuring the iconic Times Square as her backdrop. In the vibrant photos, she looks stylish in a green crop top paired with matching joggers, effortlessly completing her look with a chic sling bag and white sneakers.

With a beaming smile, Anushka happily poses in front of the bustling lights of Times Square, capturing the energy and excitement of her NYC adventure.

In the caption, she wrote: “Hello New York, Again”.

Recently, Anushka, who is the official brand ambassador appointed by South Korean tourism, has joined forces with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, for a global project, reportedly titled ‘Crush’.

According to the reports, Kim Ye-ji will be making her acting debut in the ‘ASIA’ spin-off series, titled ‘Crush’. The Olympian is set to play a killer in this short-form series, which will star Anushka, who previously played the assassin in ASIA.

On the work front, Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV’s show ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show ‘Baalveer’. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani’.

The young diva also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like ‘Crazy Cukkad Family’, and ‘Am I Next’.

She was last seen in the web series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Taapsee Pannu decrypts ‘diva energy’: Being unapologetically yourself

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has decoded diva energy and said it is all about being bold and unapologetically yourself.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a white formal suit. To complete her look, she chose to go soft with her make-up and tied her beautiful curly hair into a ponytail.

“Diva energy: Bold moves, big dreams, and being unapologetically yourself,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the actress is joining hands with writer Kanika Dhillon once again for the action thriller christened “Gandhari”, which will be helmed by Devashish Makhija, who made “Joram”.

According to variety.com, the film has a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix.

After Anurag Kashyap’s “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dillruba” and its sequel “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and Rajkumar Hirani-directed hit “Dunki”, “Gandhari” marks the sixth instance of Taapsee and Dhillon’s partnership.

Taapsee was last seen in “Khel Khel Mein” starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan to name a few. The film was about a game night between couples, which goes wrong after they have to confess secrets in front of each other.

She was also seen in “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”, which is directed by Jayprad Desai. It also has actors Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Taapsee and Vikrant reprise their characters of Rani and Rishu.

The movie follows Rani and Rishu’s character and how they once again overcome hurdles with a dollop of thrill.

The first part, which was titled as “Haseen Dillruba”, released in 2021. The romantic thriller was directed by Vinil Mathew and featured Taapsee, Vikrant and actor Harshvardhan Rane.

It traced the story of a woman suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage. (IANS)