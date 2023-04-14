Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Happy Day’: Alia shares throwback pics with Ranbir on first anniversary

Mumbai– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is celebrating one year of marital bliss with actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday.

To mark the occasion, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress took to her Instagram to share a few throwback pictures of her with Ranbir with the caption “Happy Day”.

As soon as she shared the pictures, her friends from the industry took to the comments section to wish the actress.

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy 1st.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to the pictures with heart emojis, while ‘Brahmastra’ co-actor Mouni Roy wrote, “Happy first you both”.

Actress Bipasha Basu, who recently welcomed a baby girl, said, “Happy anniversary to both you cuties.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the nuptial knot on April 13, 2022 at Ranbir’s ‘Vastu’ residence in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The two fell in love on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ and materialised their union in an intimate ceremony. In November 2022, Ranbir and Alia became parents to their daughter Raha.

Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland Minister’s tweet about punctuality

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in ‘OMG 2’, responded to Nagaland’s Minister of Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along, who said that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar’s punctuality.

A few days back, Temjen had gone to attend an event where Akshay reached earlier than everyone else. The Minister shared that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar since the actor is known to be punctual. He tweeted a picture of himself from the event as he wrote: “Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by @akshaykumar!”

Akshay replied to the post and wrote: “Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna.”

After this, Temjen Imna Along took to his Twitter to share another hilarious tweet in his classic style. Replying to the tweet, he mentioned that he is also a follower of Akshay Kumar’s fitness, however, he finds it difficult to exercise.

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform live in Chandigarh, Dubai

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for films such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Andhadhun’, is also known for his singing prowess. Who could forget ‘Paani Da Rang’? The actor is set to perform live in concert in his hometown Chandigarh, and Dubai.

The actor took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and shared two pictures from his jamroom session in which he can be seen rehearsing and having fun working along with his fellow musicians.

He wrote in his tweet, “Jam room. Two gigs lined up. 16th April in Chandigarh. 23rd April in Dubai (sic)”.

Ayushmann started his acting career in films with ‘Vicky Donor’ which became a surprise hit and made him a breakout star.

The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar, who is known for his work in films like ‘October’, ‘Sardar Udham’, ‘Piku’ and ‘Madras Cafe’.

Meanwhile on the cinema front, the actor is currently busy with ‘Dream Girl 2’, which is set to bow in theatres on July 7, 2023.

Angad Bedi warms up for his next 400-metre sprint event on April 16

Mumbai– Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for films such as ‘Pink’, ‘Soorma’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, has been training for the last six months for a 400 metre sprint event. And now, the actor is all set to display his sprinting skills as the event is scheduled for April 16, in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Angad, comes from a sports background, son of Padma Shri awardee and former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Angad has been training under Brinston Miranda, the world number 5 hurdle sprinter, to hone his skills.

Talking about the same, Angad said: “I have been training for this event for the last six months. Coming from a sports background, sprinting is a part of my workout routine, but a 400 metre event needs some amount of training, which I have been doing. Miranda has been a big help and a wonderful coach.”

He further mentioned: “Being one of the top hurdlers in the world, he definitely has techniques which are valuable. I can’t wait to hit the track. One of the best things about these sporting events is it tests your endurance, which otherwise you might not know.”

On the work front, Angad will soon be seen in R. Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. He is also working for the anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’. (IANS)