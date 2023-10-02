Bollywood Roundup: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, and more…

- Advertisement -

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan draws mixed reviews for her Paris Fashion Week runway look

Mumbai– Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has lately been in the news for her role in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil epic drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, has drawn mixed reactions to her walking the ramp at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

The former Miss World and Bollywood star walked the ramp at the iconic fashion event along with international model and media celebrity Kendall Jenner, Chinese actor Gong Jun and acclaimed British actress Helen Mirren at the L’Oreal Paris show.

The walk happened on a runway near the Eiffel Tower. Aishwarya was dressed in a golden shimmery gown and looked her brightest, but that did not impress everybody on the Net.

A user wrote on social media, “What has happened to her face?” Another commented, “That dress doesn’t go well with her body type.” People on the Internet also addressed her rudely.

Many people, however, rose to her support as they called her stint at the show a memorable one. They also celebrated her appearance with Jenner, the video of which is going viral on the Internet.

The video shows Aishwarya interacting with Jenner — the two share a smile as the actress shakes a leg while on stage.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli, Shweta Bachchan’s daughter who’s been lately appearing with grandpa Amitabh Bachchan in commercials, made her Paris Fashion Week debut this season. Navya walked the ramp gracefully in a red mini dress.

Incidentally, she is rumoured to be dating ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kajol says ‘s*** happens’ in amusingly philosophical social media post

Mumbai– Actress Kajol Devgn has a funny side to her personality on her social media where she amusingly mixes comedy with philosophy.

In her recent Instagram Story, she emphasised on the importance of the word “s***”, calling it the most functional word saying that “s*** happens”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote a funny and lengthy post emphasising on the functionality of the word ‘s***’.

She wrote: “The most functional English word is s***. That’s right s***!. You can buy s***, smoke s***, find s***, lose s***, tell people to eat s***, get s*** faced. Some people know their s*** and some have brains for s***. There’s crazy s***, horse s***, there’s bulls***, chicken s***, deep s***, the wrong s***, the right s*** & not enough s***.”

She added: “Weird s***, scary s***, up s***’s creek without a paddle, & sometimes everything you touch turns to s***. You could pass this on if you give a s*** or not if you don’t give a s***.

Concluding her amusing yet rather on the point and accurate enough post, she wrote: “Hope you have a s*** free week. But remember, s*** happens.”

The very statement of ‘s*** happens’ is iconic and used in daily jargon under several contexts and scenarios, so Kajol’s own take was pretty accurate.

The ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ actress was most recently seen in the court drama series ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, which is an adaptation of creators Robert King and Michelle King’s popular court-drama-political-thriller series ‘The Good Wife’.

She was also seen in the Netflix anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’ which is a collection of short stories on the topic of love, sex, violence, and relationships.

The actress is currently gearing up for her films ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’, the latter of which is going through the production process.

Anushka refuses to be photographed by paps amid pregnancy rumours

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, whose pregnancy rumours are swirling around, refused to pose for the photographers recently thereby adding more fuel to the speculations around her pregnancy.

The rumours of her being pregnant with her second child started over the weekend.

So far, the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress has not responded to the rumours and has maintained a silence.

However, the recent video which emerged online shows Anushka in loose clothing, seated in the passenger seat of her car, and trying to avoid being photographed. It appears that the video in question was taken before the pregnancy claims surfaced.

Anushka, who started her Bollywood career with the Aditya Chopra directorial ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The doting parents have been fiercely protective of their daughter and try to keep her away from the intruding camera lenses as much as possible.

Earlier, during a cricket match when their daughter was photographed inside the stadium, Anushka had taken to her social media and reacted strongly against it asking everyone to be considerate about their privacy and that of the child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen essaying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who is known as one of the fastest (female) bowlers of all times and is considered as one of the greatest bowlers (female) to ever play the sport.

The film marks the return of Anushka to the screen after a hiatus of five years and will bow on Netflix.

Kiara Advani enjoys Sindhi food made by ‘mama’

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani enjoyed some homemade Sindhi food prepared by her mother.

On Sunday night, Kiara took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a plate full of food made by her mother.

In the image, she wrote: “Sindhi curry aloo took bhindi fry. Sometimes all you really need is mamas home food.”

Talking about her work, Kiara, who is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, is currently basking in the success of her latest release ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, where she was seen sharing screen space with actor Kartik Aaryan.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Game Changer’ with Ram Charan, a political action thriller film directed by S. Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut and written by Karthik Subbaraj.

The film also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.

The film was announced in February 2021 with the tentative title ‘RC15’ and began its production in October 2021; filming took place in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Visakhapatnam and Punjab.

The official title was unveiled on March 27, 2023, during Charan’s birthday. The film score and soundtrack album are composed by Thaman S with cinematography by Tirru.

Ileana says ‘2 months already’ as she posts adorable pic with son Koa Phoenix Dolan

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz is celebrating two months of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan by sharing an adorable picture with him on social media.

On Sunday, Ileana took to Instagram to share a selfie with her baby Koa, whom she welcomed on August 1.

In the selfie, Ileana is seen looking at the camera as she holds baby Koa in her arms.

In the caption she wrote: “2 months already.”

It was in August, when Ileana shared the news about her son’s arrival. She shared a glimpse of him and revealed his name.

Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, “1 week of being your Mama.”

The actress had announced her pregnancy in April this year and shared photographs of her partner, about whom she had been extremely tight-lipped about. She then revealed the love of her life – Michael Dolan.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in ‘Unfair And Lovely’ with actor Randeep Hooda.

Hrithik ‘binge-watched’ Saba Azad’s ‘Who’s Your Gynac’: ‘Thank you for laughs & tears’

Mumbai– Superstar Hrithik Roshan gave a major shout out to his girlfriend Saba Azad for her performance in the web series ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’, calling her ‘amazing’, and said she should be proud of this one.

“Who’s Your Gynac?” is the story that revolves around the life of the lead character of Dr Vidushi played by Saba, and the challenges that life throws at her as a new practising gynaecologist.

The show breaks down the journey of a fresher OB-GYN, who is trying to strike a balance both professionally and personally.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hrithik supported her ladylove and shared a collage, which has pictures of Saba, and other star cast.

The actor penned a note along with it, which read as: “What an incredibly heartwarming show this is! Binge watched all episodes, just couldn’t stop. Great work guys! I hope there is more. Congratulations to the entire team!”

In another post, Hrithik wrote: “Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears… And Saba Azad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Replying to Hrithik’s post, Saba said: “Heyyyy… thanks Ro”, with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, talking about the show, Saba had said: “I think ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ will touch a personal chord with every girl and woman and find a few allies in men through its story and characters.”

“The importance of healthcare cannot be underestimated and through my character, the very goofy yet loving Dr Vidushi, we want to deliver a message that will hopefully resonate with the audiences across all age-groups and men and women alike,” she added.

Produced and created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the show is streaming on Amazon mini TV.

Hrithik married Sussanne Khan on December 20, 2000, and the couple got divorced in November 2014. The couple have two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik and Saba are dating for more than a year now.

On the work front, Hrithik has aerial action drama ‘Fighter’. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. (IANS)