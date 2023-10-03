IAGB Elects Tanu Phoenix as President, Nilesh Agrawal as Vice President, and Deepak Garg as Treasurer

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–India Association of Greater Boston, known as IAGB, last month elected Tanu Phoenix as President, Nilesh Agrawal as Vice President, and Deepak Garg as Treasurer for the term 2023-25. Ms. Phoenix replaces Vaishali Gade, whose term expired on Sept. 30.

In addition, the following individuals were elected by a majority of the members present at its General Body Meeting:

Asha Thothangare – Director

Nagendra Rao – Director

Anagha Singh– Director

Lohith Nagraj – Director

In the absence of the nomination for the post of the Secretary and Directors were left empty to be subsequently filled by the new Executive Committee. Subsequently, the new EC filled the following positions.

Manishabrata Bhowmick – Secretary

Prerna Mathur – Director

Arpita Das Pathak – Director

Pooja Shinde – Director

Shubhada Kulkarni – Director.

On Sept 17, 2023 IAGB held its General Body meeting, during which IAGB President Gade provided an update from her term of last two years (2021-23). Ms. Gade said, “When we began our journey on OCT.1, 2021, just as we were coming out of the pandemic, with one strong desire for my journey with IAGB to be one of Onwards and Upwards.

IAGB EC Team started off with the goal of building close community relationships, empowering the Indian American community, providing avenues to partake in social and civic causes, and being a valuable resource to our seniors.

“I feel privileged to share that we were able to deliver on all our original goals and some more. From carving out a space for Indian American representation at the Veterans Day march to the Unity rally to showcase our solidarity in togetherness and to condemn hate in any form,” Ms. Gade said in a statement.

Other accomplishemtn of Ms. Gade’s team include:

Creating a platform for community service days to organizing donation drives for causes in local communities as well as in India;

Bringing awareness to political happenings to raising awareness to flag raising events with diverse community participation;

Exploring India’s exciting culture to hands-on learning at many New England libraries for a diverse audience;

Helping Indian American youth and young adults in their aspirations while providing resources and information to catering to changing needs of the community entering their golden years to bringing first ever India Celebration to Boston MLB stage.

Delivered the four most impeccably designed IAGB flagship events, elevating the IAGB stage even higher.

“As my term as the President of IAGB ends, I express my deepest gratitude for the support and collaboration that has defined this incredible journey. It has been an honor and privilege to serve this wonderful community,” said Ms. Gade. “Many thanks to the IAGB’s ROCKSTAR 21-23 team- who faced an entirely new landscape after COVID-19 but continued to forge forward and deliver.”

Ms. Gade congratulated Ms. Phoenix, Mr. Agrawal, and the entire 23-25 EC team, who will started their tenure on Oct. 1, 2023.

“I wish them the best to continue forward and build upon IAGB’s strong foundation. I am confident that the incoming leadership will continue to drive IAGB’s mission forward with the same enthusiasm and commitment,” said Ms. Gade. “Thank you once again for your trust and cooperation. It’s not goodbye, but rather a transition to a new chapter. I look forward to crossing paths with you all as we continue to work towards shared goals for our community. As we embark on new horizons, let’s carry the spirit of Onwards and Upwards with us.”

IAGB thanked 2023 Election Committee members: Sanjay Gowda, M. Rajnikant Mallipat, Indra Deb, who reviewed and presented applications to IAGB membership at the GBM.

The newly elected president Ms. Phoenix expressed her eagerness about the new role, stating.

“It is my honor to have been blessed with this coveted role for my much-loved IAGB. I commit to uphold our community as a place where our fellow community members can enjoy superior quality of civic, socio-cultural, educational and community service and Pan-India engagements,” said Ms. Phoenix. “I will be putting my best foot forward in bringing together, the bigger ‘audience’ involving members of not only our own community, but also of other ethnic groups that are interested in learning about India’s rich heritage. I vouch to preserve, enhance, and celebrate the historic elements of my native India as well as my much-loved adopted home of the USA.”

She said she would like to see IAGB work together as a diverse Community wherein we act responsibly, reliably and efficiently, respect the community and beyond, embrace differences or conflict of opinions with empathy and understanding, hold each other with love while encouraging and soliciting open communication among and between each other.

“A big ‘Shout Out’ to Vaishali Gade for her exceptional leadership in the current ending term. I have big shoes to fill and exemplary work to carry forward,” said Ms. Phoenix.

Tanu Phoenix

As a community facilitator and a life-long enthusiast, Ms. Phoenix strongly believes that true community service is to help foster the essence of inclusivity, sensibility, and camaraderie. With a track record of initiative, dependability, and excellence, she is outspoken, empathetic and a highly motivated, result-driven, and progress-focused person of long-standing.

Having started with IAGB in her late teens, she is now running her 9th Executive term. Her passion and versatility in her professional and community service realm of work enable her to work in a demanding, high visibility Talent Acquisition Leadership role in a Consulting, Data science, and Technology Services firm, and an overall career profile with multiple professional hats including Public and Private School Teacher, Professional Orator, Dancer and Event Coordinator. She also serves as a Secretary & Board Member of Saheli Boston; a Founder Member & Cultural Director of IAB (Indian Americans for Burlington). She volunteers as an Activities Coordinator for seniors with Alzheimer’s & other cognitive impairment and as a Service Volunteer at various non-profits for homeless women, homeless families, rehabs and distressed seniors.

Vice President Mr. Agrawal says that he would like to support IAGB in all its pursuits, especially the ones that involve civic collaboration and giving back to the community. He will be serving his 2nd EC term at IAGB. He is a community enthusiast having been part of several New England organizations, including the Director of Administration & PR committee chairman in Shishu Bharati School, Dharma Center of America in Lowell, Indian American for Burlington, and the Hindi Manch. Nilesh holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Master of Computer Management (MCM). With over 23 years of IT experience, currently managing a database team internationally as a Sr. IT project manager. Nilesh would like to support IAGB in all its pursuits, especially the ones that involve civic collaboration and giving back to the community.

Treasurer Garg says he would like to bring the Indian American community together and work closely with other social and cultural organizations to spread socio-cultural awareness throughout New England. He is a double MBA in Finance and Marketing along with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering, currently working as the VP Loan Officer, this will be his 2nd EC term at IAGB. He is also a treasurer in the Belmont Pan Asian Coalition, has been an Executive Director at UIANE and has volunteered with Belmont school system as a treasurer.