Bollywood Celebrities Turn Out to Vote Across Mumbai in BMC Elections

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Mumbai saw a strong turnout of Bollywood celebrities at polling booths across the city on Thursday as voting took place for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

From Bandra to Juhu, veteran actors and younger stars were seen exercising their franchise at various polling centers. Actors Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhavi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor cast their votes at the booth located at St Anne’s School in Bandra. Veteran figures Saira Banu and Gulzar were also seen voting at the same center.

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrived at Duruelo Convent School in Bandra West to cast their ballots, while Salman Khan voted at Mount Mary Convent in Bandra. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actress Amrita Arora were also seen voting at the same location at different times during the day.

Akshay Kumar and his wife, actress and author Twinkle Khanna, voted at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan in Juhu. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and actor Shraddha Kapoor were also spotted casting their votes at the same polling booth.

Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Sonali Bendre, Bhagyashree, and actors Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor were seen voting at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Actor John Abraham cast his vote at Rizvi College in Bandra, while actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen at St Xavier’s School in Juhu.

Polling for elections across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra began at 7:30 a.m. and concluded at 5:30 p.m. on January 15. According to the State Election Commission, voting arrangements were made at 39,147 polling stations statewide, equipped with 43,958 control units and 87,916 ballot units.

In Mumbai alone, 10,111 polling stations were set up with 11,349 control units and 22,698 ballot units. Municipal elections were held across major cities including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar. (Source: IANS)