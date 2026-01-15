Winter, Pollution, Lifestyle Changes Driving Rise in Autoimmune Diseases Among Women, Expert Says

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — The prevalence of autoimmune diseases is rising, particularly among women, with winter conditions, high pollution levels, and changing lifestyles worsening symptoms, according to an expert from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Uma Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Rheumatology at AIIMS Delhi, said autoimmune diseases develop through complex mechanisms and can affect a single organ or involve multiple organ systems.

She explained that while some autoimmune conditions are limited to one organ, systemic diseases affect several organs and include rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, scleroderma, Sjögren’s syndrome, IgG4-related diseases, and others, with nearly 60 conditions falling into this category. These diseases are significantly more common in women.

“These diseases can occur at any age but are more common in women of reproductive age. Female hormones and immune-related genes on the X chromosome play a role. The female-to-male ratio is high in younger ages and becomes nearly equal after menopause,” Kumar said.

She noted that the ratio may be as high as 9:1 in adolescence and early adulthood, gradually approaching 1:1 after the age of 60 or 70.

“Women are often neglected due to social misconceptions that these diseases are hereditary or contagious, which is incorrect. As a result, many women suffer silently, leading to significant mental health issues,” Kumar said.

According to Kumar, symptoms frequently worsen during winter due to a combination of factors including cold temperatures, reduced atmospheric pressure, increased joint stiffness, limited sunlight exposure, vitamin D deficiency, weight gain, low mood, pollution, and higher rates of viral infections.

Air pollution, she said, is a major trigger. Studies have shown increased inflammatory markers, oxidative stress, and even autoantibodies in healthy individuals exposed to high pollution levels, particularly those living near busy roads. This evidence strongly links air pollution to a higher risk of autoimmune disease.

Chronic mental stress and poor sleep further aggravate inflammation and disease activity, with night-shift workers facing a higher risk. Kumar added that post-COVID trends show a noticeable increase in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, underscoring the role of environmental and lifestyle factors.

Lifestyle changes also contribute significantly. Unhealthy diets, smoking, tobacco use, and obesity all raise the risk. Obesity itself represents a chronic inflammatory state that can predispose individuals to autoimmune disorders.

Improved diagnostic capabilities and growing awareness have also led to increased detection. Kumar said recognition of autoimmune diseases has improved steadily over the past decade due to greater awareness among doctors, patients, and the general public.

She emphasized that autoimmune diseases are treatable but usually require lifelong management, similar to chronic conditions such as diabetes or hypertension.

“There is no single symptom or test that can diagnose these conditions,” Kumar said.

Symptoms can vary widely and may include fatigue, fever, joint pain, skin rashes, hair loss, dryness of the eyes or mouth, kidney involvement, neurological symptoms, or recurrent pregnancy loss. She cautioned that autoantibodies can also be present in healthy individuals, making unsupervised testing misleading.

Kumar warned against the unsupervised use of steroids and painkillers, noting that they are not necessary for all autoimmune conditions.

“Lifestyle modification is essential. Adequate sleep, stress control, regular physical activity, smoking cessation, and weight management help prevent flares,” she said, adding that yoga has shown benefits in reducing inflammation and improving sleep among patients with autoimmune diseases. (Source: IANS)