Bollywood celebrates Janmashtami with great fervour

Mumbai– B-town is engrossed in the frevour of Janmashtami which is being celebrated on Thursday. Several celebs from Bollywood took to their social media on Thursday to extend their wishes for the festival and celebrate its spirit.

Here are some Bollywood stars who are celebrating the festival in all its glory.

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly called Twitter), and wrote in Hindi: “Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami.”

Vicky Kaushal, who plays a devotional singer in service of Lord Krishna in his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’, shared a couple of photos with some kids dressed as Lord Krishna. He wrote in the caption: “Bhajan Kumar aur humaare pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas ki taraf se aap sabko… Happy Janmashtami.”

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram Story, and wrote: “May Lord Krishna bless us all with courage and peace.”

Hrithik Roshan took to his X handle and wrote:“May the love, compassion and tenderness of Shree Krishna enlighten our lives. Happy Krishna Janmashtami, beautiful people.”

Actress Hema Malini gave a glimpse into her celebration: “A brief glimpse into my Janmashtami decorations which I love doing personally every year! I stitch new clothes for Radharani and Krishna and I enjoy adorning them. This is my own personal private pooja in my house. Happy Janmashtami to all.”

Actress Saira Banu took to her Instagram and shared a throwback video on her feed. Recalling the magic of Janmashtami, Saira Banu shared that during the filming of the iconic song ‘Kanha’ from the movie, ‘Shagird’, she found herself shooting on the very day of the Janmashtami festival. Coincidentally, Dilip Kumar was shooting simultaneously in Madras (Chennai) for Ram Aur Shyam. Saira Banu described this extraordinary turn of events as nothing short of a miracle, and fans of the iconic couple continue to be enchanted by their timeless love story.

Sidharth Malhotra posted on his X: “Wishing everyone a blessed #Janmashtami May Lord Krishna’s divine love and wisdom fill your lives with happiness and harmony.” (IANS)