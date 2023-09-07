‘Raabta’ music video showcases fervent romance between Jubin, Adah Sharma

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is known for tracks like ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Manike’ and several others, has now dished out an emotional romantic track ‘Raabta’.

Alongside that, the song features a heartfelt music video that shows the fervent romantic pairing of Jubin Nautiyal with actress Adah Sharma.

The music video starts off with Jubin sitting in his house playing his guitar, when his mother approaches him and asks him to meet a woman whom she has selected as his potential wife.

After some resistance, Jubin Nautiyal agrees to meet the family and his wife-candidate is Adah Sharma. The two instantly connect in classic Bollywood fashion as their eyes meet, and after that what follows is a montage of them spending time together.

Though in a good and more realistic twist, instead of outright marrying each other in just four minutes, the video shows a romantic side of the two simply talking to each other, hanging out as they first nervously invite each other for tea and coffee, before their chemistry begins to blossom into something more than just friends but less than lovers.

At the end of the video, the two are so captivated by each other that time stops for them, and as they celebrate Diwali together, they simply look at each other and smile. In silent implication, one can tell that the two reluctant people have ended up cementing a romantic chemistry.

This simple, but wholesome love story is augmented by the great production of the video, with all the set designs being very authentic and having an instant connect for audiences.

The video is wholesome and romantic, while ‘Raabta’ in itself features a strong performance by Jubin Nautiyal who delivers an emotional vocal performance, with the lyrics penned by Junaid Wasi, and the composition of Chirantan Bhatt.

A track with a mournful, yet somewhat hopeful feeling, the production and sound design is brilliant. It is extremely open with a lot of breathing space, as the track infuses a booming bass with electro-pop, Bollywood romance music, and even a shehnai. The song is available on T-Series YouTube channel. (IANS)