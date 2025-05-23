BJP Councillor Petitions NIA Over Rapper Vedan’s Song Allegedly Insulting PM Modi

- Advertisement -

PALAKKAD– BJP councillor Mini Krishnakumar from Palakkad has formally petitioned the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an inquiry into rapper Vedan for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his songs.

Krishnakumar, backed by the local BJP unit, took exception to a rap track released by Vedan—real name Hirandas Murali—over four years ago, in which she claims the Prime Minister is portrayed as a “fake nationalist.”

“As Indian citizens, we must respect our elected leaders,” Krishnakumar said. “Calling the Prime Minister a fake nationalist in a song is completely unacceptable. Artists and cultural figures, especially those with large followings, have a responsibility to avoid spreading divisive or misleading messages.”

While asserting that she supports creative freedom, Krishnakumar argued that such freedoms must be exercised within “the basic tenets of accepted norms.” She also warned that cultural influencers must avoid stoking divisions, particularly among Hindus.

The controversy comes amid renewed public attention on Vedan, 28, who has recently faced unrelated legal troubles. On April 30, a Perumbavoor court granted him bail in a case involving possession of a tiger’s tooth. Days earlier, the State Excise Department detained him during a raid on his rented Kochi apartment, where six grams of cannabis were recovered. Vedan admitted to smoking the substance and was released on bail the same day.

Following his legal run-ins, Vedan received widespread support from leaders of the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress-led UDF, both of whom accused the government of targeting him unfairly. His first public performance after his release drew an overwhelming response from fans and supporters.

The petition by Krishnakumar has added fuel to the already heated debate over artistic freedom, political expression, and the role of cultural figures in public discourse. (Source: IANS)