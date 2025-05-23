Outrage in Karnataka as Gang-Rape Accused Hold Roadshow After Bail

- Advertisement -

HAVERI (Karnataka)– Public outrage erupted on Friday after a disturbing video surfaced showing seven men accused in the 2024 Hangal gang-rape case celebrating their release on bail with a roadshow. The video, which quickly spread on social media, shows the accused flashing victory signs, shouting slogans, and parading through the streets on motorcycles and in cars, sparking widespread condemnation.

The accused — Aftab Chandan A. Katti, Madar Saab Mandaakki, Samiulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri — were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 26-year-old married woman in Hangal town, Haveri district, on January 8, 2024.

They were granted bail earlier this week after the victim was unable to identify them in court. Following their release from Haveri sub-jail, the men were greeted by supporters who joined them in a celebratory procession back to their hometowns.

The Karnataka Police said it has taken note of the incident and has registered a case for unlawful assembly and rash driving. Authorities are also in the process of opening rowdy sheets against the accused and have confirmed they will appeal the bail decision, seeking its cancellation in light of the roadshow.

“This kind of conduct is not only inappropriate but deeply disturbing, especially given the gravity of the charges they face,” a senior police official said.

The Hangal gang-rape case shocked the state earlier this year. The victim, who belongs to a minority community, released a harrowing video statement on January 11, detailing the brutal assault. She said she was dragged out of a hotel by a group of moral vigilantes after being seen with a man from another religion, beaten, kidnapped, and then raped multiple times at various locations, including in a moving car.

Her husband later confirmed her account publicly, stating that she initially confided in another family member about the assault.

The incident triggered a political firestorm in Karnataka, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress-led government of attempting to downplay the case. The BJP staged large-scale protests in Haveri, led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, demanding that the investigation be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Karnataka government has faced growing pressure to ensure justice for the victim and to hold those responsible accountable. The celebratory roadshow has only intensified demands for action against the accused and scrutiny over how bail was granted in such a serious case. (Source: IANS)