Bill Gates Lauds India’s Rise as ‘Global Leader in Innovation’

Seattle– Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates praised India as a “global leader in innovation,” saying its pioneering solutions have the potential to improve millions of lives across the Global South. Gates made the remarks at an event organized by the Indian Consulate General in Seattle in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“It’s fitting that we’re coming together on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The ideals he championed — equality and dignity of every person — are foundational to the work we do,” Gates said. “Today, India stands as a global leader in innovation and is pioneering solutions with the potential to save and improve millions of lives across the Global South. We look forward to continuing to partner with India on its journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The event, hosted at the Gates Foundation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, marked the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and coincided with the International Day of Non-Violence. It featured Indian cultural performances, art, and cuisine, and was attended by senior leaders from Washington State and the Seattle city government.

Jonathan Granoff, President of the U.S. Global Security Institute, delivered a special address on the “Relevance of Gandhian Values in the Contemporary World Order.”

The Indian Consulate General in Seattle also organized related commemorative events earlier in the day. In Bellevue, Washington, a tribute was held at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Bellevue Public Library with participation from Bellevue City Council leadership. At the Seattle Center near the Space Needle, Washington State Senator Vandana Slatter and Martin Luther King–Gandhi Foundation Chairman Eddie Rye led floral tributes at Gandhi’s bust.

“A large cross-section of Indian-American leadership attended these events in Seattle and Bellevue, which also featured a special rendition of Gandhi’s favorite hymns by schoolchildren,” the Consulate General said in a statement. (Source: IANS)