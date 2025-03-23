Berklee College of Music’s SASA Showcase: Mehfil on April 20 at Brighton Music Hall in Boston

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–The largest South Asian music event at Berklee College of Music is set to take place on April 20th at Brighton Music Hall in Boston.

Presented by the South Asian Scholar Association (SASA), Mehfil will feature a Coke Studio Tribute, offering an exciting night of musical fusion for both lifelong fans of South Asian music and newcomers alike.

Founded in 2021 under Berklee’s India Exchange, SASA aims to be a platform for South Asian students and their allies to celebrate their cultural roots while fostering innovation. Since its inception, SASA has been dedicated to promoting South Asian talent, and Mehfil marks their most ambitious project to date—one made possible by the support of a passionate community who believes in the organization’s vision and the music they create.

“Over the past three months, nearly 50 SASA members have been working tirelessly to create Mehfil, a production that truly represents who we are as a collective,” says Deeptha Ganesh, SASA President for 2024-25. “Our production crew, arrangers, board members, and performers have dedicated countless hours behind the scenes to bring this vision to life. Mehfil is our most ambitious endeavor yet, and our goal is to expand our reach beyond the Berklee community.”

Mehfil is more than just a performance—it’s a celebration of diversity and the power of representation. The show will feature songs in eight different languages, blending traditional South Asian folk melodies with contemporary instrumentation. It aims to showcase the rich tapestry of musical traditions that define the South Asian experience.

Tickets for Mehfil are available at Live Nation.

This event is brought to you by the dedicated South Asian student leaders of the SASA Board for 2024-25:

President : Deeptha Ganesh

Vice President : Serena Jalan

Secretary : Vanshika Arora

Treasurer : Aasmi Gambhir

Social Media Manager : Shreya Gupta

Logistics Manager: Satvik Agarwal.