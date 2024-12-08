“Begani Shaadi Mein”: With 150 Cast and Crew Members, Hindi Manch Brings Back Comedy Production on Dec. 14

- Advertisement -

By Poppy Charnalia

BEDFORD, MA–The Hindi Manch, which brought a memorable comedy production to Boston ‘Begani Shaadi Mein’ बेगानी शादी में last year, is back again this year with two shows on Dec. 14 at the John Glenn Middle School auditorium in Bedford, MA.

With two sold out shows last year, a thousand people watched the hilarious performances and experienced a Broadway style wedding show. The reviews were phenomenal.

And now, on popular demand, Hindi Manch is bringing back two shows of ‘Begani Shaadi Mein’ on Saturday, Dec. 14th at 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM with two casts ‘Munni’ and ‘Chunni’.

It is not only a comedy Hindi Play, but also a wholesome wedding experience. It’s flush with music, comedy, dances and beautiful colors of wedding attires.

Back in the day the Barat or the groom’s procession stayed at the ‘Janwasa’. Since the procession travelled on foot or in bullock carts from great distances, they needed a space to get ready and refreshed for the wedding ceremony. Hindi Manch has created this ‘Janwasa’ experience for you with Paan shops, Mehendi, clothing, jewelry stores and more.

More than 150 cast and crew members are working to not only create the show but this wholesome Indian Wedding experience.

To watch a reel from 2023 show, please click here or on the image below:

Last year, this theatrical extravaganza featured two pairs of directors and actors etched their unforgettable marks on the minds and souls of the audience.

It’s one of the kind unique creations for Boston and is being repeated on popular demand this year. So if you missed it last year, this is your chance to go through a complete Indian Wedding experience. Do not miss it.

Buy your tickets for the 2pm or 6pm show on Dec 14th at www.HindiManch.org or at https://bsm.HindiManch.org/