Bollywood Roundup: Shweta Tripathi, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and more…

From listening to music to wearing perfume: Here’s how Shweta preps for a role

Mumbai– Actress Shweta Tripathi, known for her work in projects such as “Masaan”, “Haraamkhor” and “Mirzapur”, has revealed her playlist and a carefully selected perfume play pivotal roles in helping her understand and embody her roles.

Talking about her creative process, Shweta said, “Two things really help me to prep my character. One is my playlist, which is full of songs that evoke longing and love. I am a sucker for love stories, and this is one genre I would love to explore more.”

She talked about how music helps to get into the skin of the character.

“The music helps me tap into the emotions and psyche of the character—it’s like an emotional trampoline. Because I tune my emotions as per the mood of the music.”

She then revealed that the other element is “perfume.”

“I always choose a scent that resonates with the essence of my character. Every character has a unique aura, and perfumes help me embody their spirit on a deeper level. It’s fascinating how a whiff of the right fragrance can immediately transport you into a character’s world.”

The 39-years-old actress, who married actor and rapper Chaitanya Sharma in June 2018 in Goa, was recently seen in “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein”, a romantic crime thriller television series on Netflix created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

The series also stars Tahir Raj Bhasinand Anchal Singh in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles

The season also sees the entry of Gurmeet Choudhary who is Purva’s friend and vows to bring her back home safely. It’s a deadly game of survival, and with Gurmeet Choudhary’s powerful entry this season, the stakes only get higher.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ season 2, dropped on November 22 on Netflix.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says for a film to work, it has to create magic

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’, attended the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actress, who belongs to the first film dynasty of Bollywood, and has seen what works and what doesn’t at the box-office.

Sharing her insights on what makes a movie truly successful in today’s cinematic landscape, the actress said that the only successful formula for a film to work is that it has to create magic.

The actress said, “The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success”.

She emphasised that the essence of a memorable film lies in its ability to create magic during the 2-2.5 hours it occupies the audience’s attention. “In a movie, there has to be magic. In those 2-2.5 hours, something needs to touch you—whether it’s the action, the music, or the story. That’s what makes it all unforgettable”, she shared.

Kareena’s words capture the heart of Bollywood’s storytelling tradition where films are not just entertainment but transformative experiences that resonate long after the credits roll.

The actress also took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from her visit to the film festival.

She wrote in the caption, “Red Sea International Film Festival opening night #RedSealFF24 #RedSealFF #TheNewHomeOfFilm @redseafilm”.

Earlier, the actress had shared a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis. The actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a candid click where she was seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend.

She wrote in the caption, “Say Hi to Elvis”, followed by heart emoji. In the picture, Bebo was seen lounging comfortably by the pool, her pet dog by her side, as they basked in the warmth of the day. Though the actress didn’t show her face, only her legs were visible in the picture.

Aishwarya Rai clicks selfies with Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours

Mumbai– Putting divorce rumours to a pause, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen taking selfies with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan from a party the duo attended.

Entrepreneur Anu Ranjan and actress Ayesha Jhulka took to their Instagram handles and posted photos featuring Aishwarya and Abhishek.

Anu shared a picture, where Aishwarya was seen clicking a selfie standing in the front while her mother Brindya Rai, Anu and Abhishek stood behind the former beauty queen. They could be seen smiling at the camera as they posed.

For the event, Aishwarya and Abhishek both stunned in black ensembles. She wore a suit, while Abhishek donned a bandhgala and trousers.

“So much love warmth” Anu captioned the post along with pink heart emojis.

Actress Ayesha Jhulka shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram Stories, where Aishwarya could be seen clicking selfies, where the three stars could be seen posing for the picture.

Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie ‘Dasvi’ have also been doing rounds.

Earlier, the media had also reported that Abhishek missed his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebrations on November 16. However, a recent video confirms Abhishek’s presence at his daughter’s birthday.

The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation started doing rounds since last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya has left the Bachchan family’s house, and has been living separately.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, 4 years after their marriage.

Recently, Amitabh expressed his anger on X, formerly Twitter.

On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji.

While the netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya.

Sonam Kapoor’s ‘breakfast of champions’ include coffee and croissants

Mumbai– Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is currently in Dubai and shared a glimpse of her “breakfast of champions”, which included coffee and croissants.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of her perfect cuppa Joe accompanied with some chocolate croissants, Swiss rolls and other bakery items.

“Breakfast of champions,” she wrote as the caption.

She then shared another picture of her coffee which had “Welcome Back Mrs. Kapoor” written on it.

The diva captioned it: “Second coffee as it is so good here.”

On December 5, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a rare throwback picture featuring her grandmother.

Sonam shared a black-and-white photograph on her Instagram stories, featuring herself as a toddler with her grandmother. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Miss you Nani.”

In the picture, a young Sonam Kapoor, just a toddler, is seen sitting comfortably in her Nani’s arms. The image beautifully captures the timeless bond between the two, with Sonam’s maternal grandmother holding her with an expression of pure love and pride.

In 2017, Sunita Kapoor’s mother and Sonam’s grandmother, Duru Hingorani Bhambani, passed away at the age of 89. Sonam shared an emotional tribute following her grandmother’s passing, expressing her deep love and affection through a heartfelt message.

Sharing a picture from her childhood, Sonam wrote, “Love you Nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything… 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017. Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani—always in our hearts.”

Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, also posted a throwback picture from her childhood with their Nani, captioning it, “What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength, Nani. I love you forever. #Duru.”

Shraddha Kapoor has a ‘without ticket’ partner for trip

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all packed up and ready to go but is joined by a “without ticket” travel partner for the trip.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her perfectly packed suitcase. However, her furry-friend “Small” joins the actress by sitting in the bag.

The actress captioned the post: “Packed and ready lekin iska ticket kaha hai?”

It was in September, when Shraddha shared that she had welcomed a new pet, a Yorkie. The actress introduced her pet as ‘nanhi stree’, whom she named ‘Small’.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a series of heartwarming pictures featuring her new furry friend. In the photos, she wore a casual baby pink T-shirt and black trousers, sitting on the floor while lovingly cradling her adorable pet, ‘Small.’

For the caption, she wrote: “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye ‘Small’ se. Humaari nayi family member Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka… Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai… Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai (sic)”.

The actress was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’, directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Talking about the actress, Shraddha made her acting debut in the 2010 thriller ‘Teen Patti’, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley and R. Madhavan.

She gained stardom after essaying the role of Arohi in romantic musical ‘Aashiqui 2’ directed by Mohit Suri. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

The actress has appeared in movies like ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Haider’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Stree’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Baaghi 3’, and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. (IANS)