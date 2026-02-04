Badshah Says NBA Once Felt Like a “Dream World” Growing Up in India

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Rapper and music icon Badshah is set to make history as the first Indian rapper to take the court at the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles, calling the milestone a moment that goes beyond personal achievement.

Badshah, who will represent India at the high-profile event, said the opportunity reflects years of pushing boundaries and creating new firsts for Indian hip-hop on the global stage.

“Moments like these remind me why I started, to break boundaries and create new firsts. I’m carrying the energy of Indian hip-hop, Indian fans and Indian dreams with me to Los Angeles,” Badshah said.

He added, “This moment belongs to all of us. Growing up in India, the NBA felt like a dream world.”

The “Mercy” hitmaker said the NBA aligns closely with his own creative space, describing the league as a meeting point of sport, music, fashion, and culture.

“The NBA sits at the intersection of sport, music, fashion and culture and that’s the same space I’ve always operated in, so this feels natural,” he said. “To now step onto that court representing my country is deeply personal. It’s about showing the world how far Indian culture and hip-hop have come.”

Badshah will appear at the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, scheduled for February 13 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, with the game set to air on ESPN.

He also spoke about his long-standing love for the sport. “Basketball has always been one of my biggest passions, and playing on the same court as legends from the NBA, NFL, Hollywood and music is truly an honour,” he said. “I can’t wait to bring my energy, my game and some unforgettable moments for fans around the world!”

Badshah will join a star-studded lineup that includes actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, producer and DJ Mustard, rapper GloRilla, and former NBA All-Star Jeremy Lin, among others.

Returning participants include reigning NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn, actor Simu Liu, and Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse, while Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang and NBA champion Jason “White Chocolate” Williams will make their third appearances.

This year’s Celebrity Game will also feature a special halftime performance by five-member K-pop group CORTIS. (Source: IANS)