Rani Mukerji Reflects on Yash Chopra’s Legacy, Says Aditya Chopra Carries Forward His Vision

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has spoken about the enduring influence of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, saying his son Aditya Chopra continues to uphold his father’s cinematic values and storytelling philosophy through Yash Raj Films.

Mukerji made the remarks during an interaction with women officers of the Delhi Police, where she reflected on the breadth of Yash Chopra’s work and the legacy he built as one of Indian cinema’s most influential filmmakers.

Addressing a question about Aditya Chopra’s approach to exploring diverse genres as a producer, Mukerji highlighted the versatility that defined Yash Chopra’s career.

“The institution you are referring to, Yash Raj Films, came into being after Yash Chopra. He was a very prolific filmmaker… If you look at his filmography, he made Waqt, Deewar, Trishul, Noorie, Chandni, and Lamhe as well,” she said.

She noted that his body of work spanned nearly every genre, a quality that continues to define the studio’s output.

“So, when you watch his filmography, you will see that he touched every genre,” she added.

Mukerji said Aditya Chopra has carried that creative legacy forward by continuing to back a wide range of films under the Yash Raj banner.

“And his son, Aditya Chopra, who is my husband, is carrying forward the flag by following in his footsteps. He makes all kinds of films under the banner of Yash Raj,” she said.

Speaking about her latest film, Mardaani 3, Mukerji said the project continues the franchise’s tradition of addressing dark and socially relevant themes. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film explores another brutal reality of contemporary society.

While the first Mardaani focused on human trafficking and Mardaani 2 examined the psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, the third installment builds on that legacy of issue-driven storytelling.

Actor Janaki Bodiwala, known for her role in Shaitaan, joins the franchise in a key role. The film has been written by Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 30.

The original Mardaani was released in 2014 and featured Rani Mukerji alongside Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma. The second installment, released in 2019, was directed by Gopi Puthran and also starred Vishal Jethwa. (Source: IANS)