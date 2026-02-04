Siddhant Chaturvedi Reflects on UP Roots and Building Language Skills for Cinema

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, has spoken candidly about his upbringing in Uttar Pradesh and the personal journey of refining his language and confidence after moving to Mumbai.

Chaturvedi made the remarks while attending the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he reflected on his Bhojpuri roots and the quiet challenges he faced with language, self-expression, and confidence in the early years of his career.

The actor hails from Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh and said his background shaped both his accent and worldview. Speaking about his character in the film, Chaturvedi explained why the role felt deeply personal to him.

“For me, this was always personal. When I came to Mumbai, for the first five-six years, even my Hindi was broken. I used to speak in Bhojpuri,” he said.

He went on to describe how language barriers can subtly affect confidence, particularly for people who migrate from smaller towns to large cities while carrying strong regional identities. Chaturvedi spoke about navigating broken Hindi, gradually learning English, and becoming aware of pronunciation differences such as the commonly discussed “sa” and “sha” divide — challenges that many Indians face but rarely talk about openly.

“It’s not about if you are from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, the North-East or even Nepal. There’s always a language barrier. And when you are conscious about something like that, it somewhere affects your confidence,” he added.

Chaturvedi also spoke about adapting without losing his sense of self, describing how he picked up English over time and corrected his speech through everyday experiences rather than formal training. He recalled that falling in love for the first time, with someone from Chennai who spoke fluent English, became an unexpected learning experience — both emotionally and linguistically.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is scheduled to release in theaters on February 20, 2026. (Source: IANS)