B Praak says his new devotional song ‘Mahakaal’ ignites connection with Lord Shiva

Mumbai– Playback singer-songwriter B Praak, who is known for ‘Teri Mitti’, ‘Heer Aasmani’ and others, released a new song titled ‘Mahakaal’ on Monday. The singer said that song resonates in the soul, and ignites a connection with Lord Shiva.

With high-end VFX, cinematic grandeur, and soul-stirring intensity, Mahakaal takes devotional music to an unprecedented level. This is a thunderbolt of a song, pulsating with power, emotion, and devotion, and it promises to leave listeners with goosebumps and an awakened sense of faith.

Talking about the same, B Praak said, “Music has always had the power to touch hearts, but this time, it’s something far greater. This is not just about melody or lyrics, it’s about channeling divine energy and surrendering to something beyond us”.

He further mentioned, “Every note, every beat, and every visual in this song carries the weight of devotion and the power of faith. We wanted to create something that isn’t just heard but is deeply felt, a song that resonates in the soul and ignites a connection with Lord Shiva himself”.

“For the one who has given us everything, no tribute will ever be enough. But this is our offering, our way of expressing gratitude through music. The energy, emotions, and scale of Mahakaal are beyond anything I’ve ever worked on. It’s more than just a song, it’s an experience, a movement, a force that will awaken something profound in those who listen. I truly believe this is the beginning of something much bigger, a revolution in devotional music”, he added.

The song has been released under the label of Kripa Records, founded by B Praak and Jaani. ‘Mahakaal’ is more than just a song—it’s an electrifying experience that captures the divine energy of Lord Shiva like never before.

Jaani said, “This song comes straight from the heart, and it’s not every day you get to create something that carries this kind of power and emotion. Every line in Mahakaal comes from a place of deep faith, and I feel truly grateful to be able to do this. The process of bringing this song to life was incredibly fulfilling”.

“We poured our hearts into this, and I just hope the audience feels the same energy, devotion, and connection to Shivji that we did while making it”, he added. (IANS)