Australia’s Victoria top destination for Indian students: Premier Jacinta Allan

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– With 200 academic and research collaborations between Australia’s Victoria and India, it is the top choice for students from India, said Premier Jacinta Allan on Wednesday.

She was speaking at Didac India, recognised as Asia’s largest exhibition and conference focused on education and skilling resources, today at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

“I have come to India with three big priorities, and that is: ‘Education, Education, and Education’,” Allan said.

“There are 200 academic and research collaborations between Victoria and India. Victoria stands as the number one destination for Indian international students, and we see the brightest opportunity for growth and partnerships,” she added

The first day of the 14th edition of Didac India kickstarted with an exciting convergence of education leaders, policymakers, and industry experts worldwide.

“Technology provides us with comfort, but we also need a calm mind to focus. Educational institutions should prioritise addressing the mental health issues of teachers, students, and parents,” said renowned Indian guru and spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

“It is crucial to establish a platform to help students develop mental resilience for their intellectual growth,” he added.

The event witnessed exclusive panel discussions addressing the needs of the entire education system including sessions like, ‘Beyond NEP- Pathways to light and tight governance model’, ‘Fostering emergent, distributed and authentic leadership in education’ and ‘Teaching in the age of AI-redefining the classroom’.

The participating countries include Maldives, Germany, Finland, the State of Victoria, the State of New South Wales and the UK.

Over 300 brands from 20 countries including Google, Apple, HP, Samsung, IBO, BenQ, Janatics, Pearson, and Roombr also plan to showcase over 5000 products and technologies at the event. (IANS)