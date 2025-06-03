Australia Plans Grand Send-Off for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Final ODI Tour, Says Cricket Australia CEO

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has expressed hopes of giving Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma a fitting farewell later this year, should their upcoming ODI series Down Under be their final appearance on Australian soil.

Speaking during a virtual media interaction on Tuesday, Greenberg acknowledged the significance of the October ODI series, as both Kohli and Sharma have retired from Test and T20I formats over the past year, leaving ODIs as their only remaining international commitment.

India will tour Australia from October 19 to 25 for three ODIs in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, followed by a five-match T20I series from October 29 to November 8. The visit comes amid a packed Australian summer, highlighted by the men’s and women’s Ashes and India’s women’s team touring for a multi-format series post-WPL 2026.

“It’s a massive summer of cricket, with both Indian men’s and women’s teams touring, and the Ashes returning,” Greenberg said. “For the first time in nearly two decades, international matches will be played across every capital city and territory in Australia. That’s a logistical triumph in itself.”

Responding to a question from IANS, Greenberg emphasized that CA is developing targeted marketing strategies for each venue, tailored to local audiences. “We’re putting a lot of work into bespoke marketing plans. Whether it’s far North Queensland for South Africa’s tour or the big cities hosting the Indian teams, each city will have a unique approach.”

CA has already seen record-breaking enthusiasm, with the highest single-day ticket sales ever recorded during Tuesday’s priority pre-sale window—underscoring the anticipation surrounding India’s tour and the Ashes.

“We witnessed great momentum last year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with record-breaking attendance and ticket sales,” Greenberg said. “We expect multiple sellouts this summer, starting in August and running through March. It could be the biggest summer of cricket we’ve ever had.”

Reflecting on the legacy of India’s star players, he added: “This may be the last time we see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in Australia. If that turns out to be true, we want to make sure we give them the send-off they deserve—one that reflects their enormous contributions to international cricket.”

Greenberg, who previously headed the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA), also highlighted Cricket Australia’s ongoing commitment to ‘A’ tours, a vital pipeline for developing future talent.

Following last year’s India Women’s ‘A’ tour, Sri Lanka Men’s ‘A’ side will visit Australia this July for three 50-over matches and two red-ball games. Meanwhile, Australia ‘A’ will travel to India in September for two multi-day matches and three limited-overs games in Kanpur and Lucknow.

“Balancing the schedule is difficult, but A tours are crucial,” Greenberg said. “When our men’s team won in Sri Lanka, people didn’t see the years of preparation through ‘A’ tours that led to that success. These games are vital for building players capable of succeeding at the international level.”

He concluded by reaffirming CA’s commitment to creating overseas opportunities for emerging talent. “We’re making sure our younger players experience different conditions, especially in the subcontinent, so they’re ready when they step up to represent Australia.” (Source: IANS)