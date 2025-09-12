Asia Cup Showdown: Wasim Akram Tips Pakistan to Challenge Dominant India

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Cricket icon Wasim Akram has backed Pakistan to push defending champions India in their much-anticipated Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Sunday, despite India’s dominant run of form.

The fixture, their first meeting since May’s military conflict, has sparked global attention, with tickets already sold out. India enter the contest on the back of an 18–3 record in T20 Internationals since winning last year’s World Cup, highlighted by a crushing nine-wicket victory over hosts UAE in their opening game. Pakistan, meanwhile, arrive buoyed by a tri-series triumph over Afghanistan and the UAE.

“I think it will be a competitive match,” Akram told Telecom Asia Sport. “Yes, India are a good and strong team and if you compare these two teams player-wise India look stronger, but I think Pakistan will have the confidence of winning the tri-series and will give a good competition.”

Akram praised Pakistan’s new leadership under captain Salman Agha and coach Mike Hesson but cautioned against expecting instant success. “Pakistan is a young side with a good captain and a good head coach, so they need time to settle into a stronger unit. We, as a nation, need quick results which will not come,” he said.

The legendary fast bowler also flagged concerns, including the form of Mohammad Haris, who has struggled since his century against Bangladesh in May. “It’s tough on Haris. He is not playing as an opener, which is his usual role. Even Robin Uthappa told me it’s next to impossible for an opener to bat in the middle order. He should be promoted,” Akram suggested.

Another issue, he noted, is Pakistan’s bowling balance. “You cannot have two part-time bowlers as a fifth option. If opponents attack them, the pressure shifts to the batting. It’s better to have five proper bowlers,” he warned.

Akram also acknowledged India’s depth, particularly their spin arsenal. “Just like Pakistan, they have four good spinners and two seamers. Kuldeep and Varun are tough to read. Kuldeep was very accurate and lethal the other day,” he said. He credited India’s success to long-term planning, strong high-performance centers, and the Indian Premier League.

On India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Akram was effusive but declined to make cross-era comparisons. “Bumrah is top of the ladder and is being managed well by India. Credit to the bowlers of this era because due to T20 cricket there is more pressure on them,” he said.

The clash is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the tournament, with both sides eager to assert their dominance on the continental stage. (Source: IANS)